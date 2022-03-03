Store everything you want on this 18TB hard drive that throws its price away

It comes equipped with a social media import feature, cloud storage, and password protection. It connects to such popular services as Facebook, Google Drive or Dropbox. An excellent combination with WD Backup or Time Machine that helps keep all your files safe. It is programmable to run backups automatically. You will simply have to choose the time and frequency with which you want them to be done.

This hard drive has a interface 3.0 and 18TB storage inside. It belongs to the Western Digital Gold series and is sealed with helium. This aspect gives it faster functionality because helium is less dense and reduces friction. Their durability is one of the highest, since they are designed to be used in data centers, but you can also store your entire life inside them.

Western Digital has lowered its 18 TB external hard drive leaving it at a more than attractive price on Amazon. This is the 18 TB Western Digital My Book model, which is one of the largest capacities offered by the brand at the moment.

The My Book drive has a AES 256-bit hardware encryption with WD Security tools that help keep your content private and secure. For quick and convenient access you can configure the tools so that the drive automatically unlocks when you connect it to your computer. This way you won’t have to be entering the password every time you need to access it.

WD Gold

The price of a 18 TB WD Gold is usually around 567 euros, but with the offer of this WD My Book you can get it with a 40% discount for only €339.99. For the price it is worth, now you can get two units for almost the same amount as one.

These types of external hard drives are also very suitable if you want to do “shucking”, a technique that consists of removing the hard drive from the casing to use it and placing it inside a NAS or a computer in order to create your own network storage. Having more than one will always guarantee that if one fails you will not lose the stored information. If you have the knowledge and you venture to remove the hard drive from the case, you will have to take into account that the guarantee will no longer be valid.

