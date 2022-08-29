Store in MLC in Havana sells bread from a private business

In the market at 3ra y 70 in the municipality of Playa de La Habana, bread supplied by a local private business is sold for foreign currency. A user of the social network Facebook posted it on his wall.

“Whoever wants bread, should go buy it at 3rd and 70… at 3.75 MLC per bag. For the record, I already gave my best rally in the middle of the store. They also had pizzas at 6.90 MLC. They are those little boxes that you see behind, ”reads the publication.

In it you can see a photograph taken in the store, with bags of four small loaves each. Next to these are biscuits, frozen pizza boxes and other products piled on top of refrigerators.

The private business that supplies these products is Home Deli, which sells gastronomic and household products. In its social networks, the company assures that it has a Gastronomic Laboratory, to guarantee the quality of its “varied and unique products”.

The reactions to the post on Facebook were immediate. Several Internet users question where this company gets its flour, when the state says it does not have it.

“There is no bread for the population because there is no flour for the bakeries in MN, but in MLC they are taking out large bags and sacks of flour. However, this bread and those pizzas are from a private company that sells very expensive. What a contradiction!” said one of them.

Cuban bread, private and expensive

Bread is one of the foods most demanded by Cubans, in the midst of the shortage of many others. However, the limitations with wheat flour have made the government of the capital prioritize that of the supply card, as well as that of sectors such as prisons, public health, children without family protection, nursing homes.

Buying a bag of four loaves of bread from Home Deli at the exchange rate of the dollar for Cuban pesos implies a disbursement of more than 460 pesos. Undoubtedly an excessive figure taking into account salaries and the cost of daily life.

Given the lack of products of all kinds, the Island government begins to incorporate private businesses in its stores in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC). However, the excessive prices of basic products continue to cause great inconvenience among Cubans who, day by day, try to survive rather than live.