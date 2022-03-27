StoreDot reaches 1,250 charge and discharge cycles with its silicon-rich batteries – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Israeli battery developer StoreDot has announced further progress in the stability of its battery cells with silicon anodes. The company assures that it has exceeded the 1,250 charge and discharge cycles under fast charging conditions. the cells charged in just 15 minutes and discharged for an hourstill maintaining at the end of the test a capacity of 80% compared to the original.

The cells used employ an NCM 811 cathode (80% nickel, 10% cobalt and 10% manganese) and an anode in which the graphite that forms its structure is replaced by a dominant silicon electrochemical system with which the main safety and degradation problems caused by the swelling of the cell during the charging process are overcome.

According to StoreDot these results have been achieved with energy densities of 300Wh/kg and 680Wh/l under real conditions, at room temperature (25 ºC) and without additional pressure. The cells used in this test were bag type, although the manufacturer will market this product in a 4680 cylindrical format (46 mm in diameter and 80 mm high), which corresponds to the one that Elon Musk presented during Battery Day. A format that represents the optimal limit that allows production costs to be reduced without causing problems in charging at high power and without causing difficulties to the thermal management system, which occur in the case of larger cells.

To continue its work, the company is beginning to develop b-samples with larger form factors to be delivered to automakers later this year that will allow them to test in real electric vehicles. According to their press release, these results are part of the roadmap that will take them to the mass production of ‘100in5’ cells by 2024which will be capable of recharging speeds of 161 kilometers in just five minutes.

StoreDot battery cell degradation graph after 1,200 charge and discharge cycles.

Yaron Fein, Vice President of R&D at StoreDot, says he is very proud of this achievement: “1,200 consecutive extremely fast charging cycles is a critical milestone that would have been unimaginable just two years ago.”

The capacity of lithium-ion batteries degrades as the number of charge and discharge cycles increases. The industry has established a degradation that maintains 80% of the capacity after at least 1,000 charge and discharge cycles as a reference point for the viability of the battery cells, a minimum useful life to guarantee its durability over time.

The batteries created by StoreDot are based on the XFC Flash Battery technology that redefines the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries, reducing the recharging times of electric vehicles to half of what is currently required. StoreDot’s roadmap for this decade is based on three generations of cells called 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2. The nomenclature refers to the autonomy in miles (100) that can be recovered in 5, 3 and 2 minutes respectively.

All of them use technologies developed by the company itself, but they are very different from each other. The first is based on the development of Silicon predominant XFC batteries and will be ready in 2024. The latter use a semi-solid electrolyte and will start production in 2028. Finally, the third ones have a completely solid electrolyte and are planned for 2032. Thus, the second generation represents an improvement over the first of 40%, while the third adds 33% more.