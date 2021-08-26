stories for fan clubs, here’s how it works

Exclusive Instagram stories in the new feature of the social network

Instagram vs OnlyFans? The confrontation seems inevitable. Especially now that one of the most used social networks in the world is about to introduce a new function very similar to that of the social network owned by Leonid Radvinsky.

For those unfamiliar with him, in 2018 the Ukrainian-US programmer acquired 75% of the shares of the emerging era OnlyFans. From then on, thanks to the promise to its creators that “you can make money from the comfort of your own home,” the company earned $ 400 million in revenue with a growth of 540%.

The peculiarity of this social network? It is based almost solely on erotic or pornographic posts. Creators open an account and ask their followers to pay a subscription to follow them and thus unlock exclusive content.

Instagram is developing a very similar feature: stories accessible only to certain ‘fan clubs’. Probably also in this case the ‘fan clubs’ could be managed through a subscription.

Loading... Advertisements

Certainly it will not be possible to view (and consequently screenshots) certain stories if you are not part of the ‘fan club’. The most popular social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg could make the difference and start a real duel between the two social networks.

It remains to be understood what will be the purpose of the stories dedicated only to fans. Will adult content be allowed or will Instagram not allow it to be exploited in this way? At the moment, only hypotheses can be made.

OnlyFans has created a real havoc in the world of social media and its popularity is constantly increasing despite unclear situations. All that remains is to wait for the new feature of IG to understand what the differences will be and what repercussions there will be for the two social networks. The battle with stories, posts and nudes seems to be only at the beginning.