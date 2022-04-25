Stories of abuse involve homicide of Chinese by woman

The testimonies of mistreatment of employees surround the versions that emerged as a result of the murder of the citizen Chinese Jhei Leet, 34, who died from a stab wound that would have given him a employee while they were inside the business.

Yesterday, Juan Francisco Furcal, father of the employee Francelis Furcal, 30, who is seen in a video when, after being assaulted by the deceased today, he gave her a stab wound to the stomach, lamented that her daughter could have been the fatal victim of the event.

“That patá’ that he gave her, are deadly kicks, which is with the heel. If that kick had been given to her in the side, the one that would have been dead would have been her,” he said.

The man, surprised by what happened, apologizes to Jhei Leet’s family, while asking his daughter to turn herself in, assuring her that he will support her in whatever is needed.

For now, the family is in charge of the three children of 12, 9, and 3 years of age that Francelis has and whose maintenance depends on the salary that the young woman, who had been working for almost three years in the place where the tragedy occurred.

In addition to the initial aggression that is seen in the video, a former employee of the same place told Diario Libre that she left the place, where she worked for five months, due to the physical and verbal abuse she received. She refers to situations that involve more than one type of harassment.

She assures that it was customary for her or her classmates to have objects thrown at them as punishment if they made mistakes in their work.

“They liked to kick you. When one did something wrong, that billed badly, they had the bad habit of throwing the bill in one’s face. They had the bad habit of throwing the recorder at him… when one turned his back, they sent the recorder behind him, ”says the young woman who lives in the same sector where Francelis’s family resides, in Cristo Rey.

From work, in which he was paid 4,500 pesos fortnightly, he left as a result of being denied a permit due to an emergency that arose.

The abuses are also reported by current employees of the business.