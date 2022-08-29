STORIES OF LIFE – Miguel Ángel Villalona Calero, the Dominican doctor who is looking abroad for a cure against cancer

Miguel Angel Villalona Calero He is a purebred Dominican. Part of his history has been built dedicated to the search for a cure against cancer. “I am working on a novel system that consists of providing lung cancer patients with cancer-directed killer cells.” He tells it optimistic that he will find a solution.

This Dominican doctor who emigrated to the United States in 1986, after completing an internship at the Dr. Heriberto Pieter Oncology Institute, has a weapon in his favor to achieve his goal. “We are in an era of technology, discovery and application. This gives me confidence that with regard to cancer, the next generations will have much more effective and tolerable treatments.” Knowing this satisfies him.

The foundation that leads you to focus your energies on getting closer to your goal is based on your past achievements. These include work in the area of ​​development of cytotoxic drugs against cancer designing studies in patients with new and more effective drugs. Some of these are already approved for treatment by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For these works, he has received grants from the National Cancer Institute (R01s, N01s, UM1s, T32s), as well as recognitions that include the title of ‘Fellow’ from the American Society for the Advancement of Science (AAAS); the V Foundation/American Association of Cancer Research Translational Cancer Research Award; and the Fray Antón de Montesinos award, from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) to the most outstanding Dominican professional on foreign beaches. He has published more than 130 articles in the best magazines that deal with topics related to his specialty.

Sacrifices behind your success

“Nothing is too much sacrifice if you follow your passion. Of course I miss my homeland with its lovely people, and beautiful, hot beaches, as well as not being as close to my family as I would like.” Villalona Calero refers to this part with a touch of nostalgia, but without losing the greater strength that keeps her away from his land: achieve find a cure for cancer.

He has plenty of reason to continue investigating and contributing. “Cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases, which makes it very difficult to have cures if you detect it in late stages. Two areas hold great promise for being an Achilles’ heel for many of these diseases taken together.” The specialist says so and immediately details it.

The first is related to defects in repair. “Cancer uses these defects to accumulate mutations and develop and grow. But these deficiencies can be exploited by inhibiting other repair mechanisms that, together with the initial defects, can be lethal to cancer. There are several drugs already available that can achieve this effect.” This seems to be a break for Villalona Calero.

The second area is immunosurveillance and immunotherapy. “Our immune system watches over and gets rid of imperfect cells. But in cancer there is escape. Sometimes it makes itself invisible to the immune system and other times the immune system becomes depressed and cannot respond to the assault of cancer cells. Immunotherapy promises to jump these barriers, either by deactivating cancer’s invisibility mechanisms or by giving the immune system more ammunition to repel attacks.” Being the director of Early Therapeutics, City of Hope National Medical Center empowers you to address the issue and own a success story that has made you known around the world.

Tests passed

For the specialist who, in the Dominican Republic, graduated magna cum laude in the Faculty of Medicine of the National University Pedro Henríquez Ureña, in the class of 1985, it has not been easy to be in the position he occupies today.

To be able to leave the country to specialize: “I took exams to qualify. Back then the exam was called the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination in The Medical Sciences. The exam had a basic science part, a clinical science part and an English test. Through the exam I qualified for a J-1 visa.” The nerves of that time today change them for joy.

After passing the exams, he applied and was interviewed at various hospitals. “I participated in the National Residence Matching Program and did ‘matching’ at the State University of New York Health Sciences Center at Brooklyn – Kings County Hospital, for Internal Medicine specialty”. Success was beginning to smile on him.

With a mission that seeks to safeguard life

Dr. Villalona Calero owning a broad and successful resume is not what moves him. Having the willingness to contribute to medicine so that humanity enjoys better health is what catapults him as an oncologist who is on the trail of a cure for cancer.

who is currently Director of Experimental Therapy at City of Hope National Medical CenterDuarte California, and professor in the Department of Medical Oncology and Co-leader of Developmental Cancer Therapeutics in the comprehensive cancer center is a Dominican who has raised the name of his country, and who does not tire of continuing the search for solutions so that cancer patients find a light, not at the end of the tunnel, but before peek into it so they don’t even have to go in.

After three years in New York

After this time, Villalona Calero qualified for a subspecialty in Medical Oncology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis (1989). “My mentor in the program, Dr. Clara Bloomfield, changed positions and went to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, and I went on to complete two more years of fellowship in Medical Oncology at this institution.” That was in (1990-1992).

“After graduation I served for two years at Pickens County Hospital in rural Alabama. This allowed me to acquire permanent residence in the United States, and it allowed me to learn a lot about the medical needs in rural areas and gave me a confidence that I never lost.” You have to believe him because it is from there that his story has been written with the ink of success.

After completing this rural service, his attraction to research led him to apply for and obtain the position of fellow in cancer drug development at the University of Texas at San Antonio (1994-1995).

In San Antonio, he was an assistant professor from 1995 to 1999 while recruited to the Ohio State University – James Cancer Center. “I spent 16 years there, obtaining successive positions of associate professor (2002), full professor (2007), director of the Division of Medical Oncology (2010-2015), and associate director of translational research (2015).” If long is his most extensive curriculum, it is the desire of this specialist to continue in search of a convincing answer against cancer.

family and support

He is a tenacious man and humbly admits: “Both my father and my mother played a very important role in my development. My dad with his example of honesty, work, and his interest in the love of reading being born in me, and my mother with her aspirations of always reaching beyond what was expected. With her I learned to have confidence in myself, to worry about others and to have the ability to solve and anticipate obstacles”.

But not only they have been the stick that supports it. “My wife, with her dedication to her family, and being a tireless woman at work, she has been a key person so that I do not lose heart in my goal of continuing to contribute to medicine. She has always been willing to accept my job demands and put up with eight moves across the country.” He has been married to her for 33 years. They have an 18-year-old daughter who is now going to study Business and Law at the University of Chicago.

His brothers have also been an inexhaustible source of love, support and admiration. She speaks this part of her with satisfaction and an air of gratitude, which she has for those she calls excellent mentors, such as Catalina González. She taught him to have compassion for patients; Teófilo Gautier was responsible for leading him down the path of investigation. Both in the Dominican Republic. In the United States, doctors Clara Bloomfield and Daniel Von Hoff believed in her potential and gave her the tools to succeed in academia.