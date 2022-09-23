Stories of love and struggle in ‘Uno depelicula’

Charging…

This weekend Uno de Movie brings you two major film productions with high-level directors and an outstanding cast of actors.

The first is a romantic story of a 16-year-old teenager who is fond of gothic horror novels, Mary Shelley, which you can enjoy on Saturday, September 24 at 10:10 p.m. on the Red Uno screens.

This movie was directed by Haifaa al-Mansour and written by Emma Jensen. It is an international co-production, with performances by Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Douglas Booth, Bel Powley and Ben Hardy. A film that tells the story of writer Mary Shelley’s love affair with poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. Both feel an immediate crush when they meet and the opposition of Mary’s family to their courtship.

The next day, the ‘movie’ nights continue with El Luchador, which tells the story of Randy Robinson (Mickey Rourke) who was a professional wrestler in the 1980s. Twenty years after being at the top, he fights the weekends week in fourth-tier bouts. The fighter (The Wrestler) is a film directed by Darren Aronofsky and with a cast that includes Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood.

This drama will be broadcast on Sunday, September 25 at 10:10 p.m. on the orange network.