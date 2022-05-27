Stories of musicians Iván Cruz with Cholo Sotil and Roberto Chale we woke up offering an interview boleros of memory imp | SPORTS

On Colonial Avenue, before reaching the ‘Baquíjano’ cemetery, a group of cars from the 1950s seem to protect the house where a man with an eternal voice lives. In that 4-story building lives Iván Cruz, one of the most important voices of that gut-wrenching bolero, but at the same time provokes singing out loud and bringing out everything that is inside. He is 76 years old, he has lived a lot, times are not the best, but he is still clinging to his art. A friend of Roberto Chale and Hugo ‘Cholo’ Sotil, he has unforgettable anecdotes with both soccer players of the Peruvian national team.

Ivan, are you okay?

Physically I have dislocated shoulders.

What happened?

I fell a couple of times down the stairs.

And how are you financially?

We are complicated. I’ve been living off the sale of my records.

Do you solve your day to day with them?

Yes, help me.

Tell me the prices?

Now I have 800 and they cost 20 soles each. I need people to buy.

Are you asking your ‘fans’ for support?

In fact, to all of Peru.

And what happened to your theater?

I opened, but 3 years ago they began to build the underground train and vehicular access was cut off and they say they will finish everything in 4 more years.

He has 800 original records that he has put on sale (Photo: Allengino Quintana)

I’ve seen some old cars at your door

They are also for sale. They are Chevrolets from the 1950s and I hope they will be of interest to some collector.

Do you finish the house too?

I want to go to Lince, Jesús María or somewhere else and open my theater.

Believe in God?

Yes, above all things.

Has he forgiven you everything?

It is very good, it left me alive despite my accidents.

Don’t you drink anymore?

I can’t lie: a couple of beers, but nothing more. I would never try that damn drug that hurt me so much.

Did you make a lot of money?

And I badly spent it on women, alcohol and drugs.

When they hired you, did they give you everything?

They took me to the jungle, to sing to ‘narcos’.

How was the transfer?

On a plane to the airport of the department, from there by car to a small town and we would go up in a launch or boat until we reached the jungle.

Did you go with your orchestra?

Yes, and I was also accompanied by artists, vedetes, who after my presentation, stayed as friends of the capo for about 15 to 20 days.

What was the bravest thing you had to live?

I was already singing 20 meters away, some men were guarding the place with rifles in hand.

Did you end up spending everything you earned?

On bohemian nights, he lost everything to alcohol, women and drugs. Sometimes I would see an old car and go to sleep.

Do you have a story with ‘Cholo’ Sotil?

One day I showed up at a place in La Victoria. I finished singing and when they were changing me in my dressing room, they insistently knocked on the door.

did you open

I told my assistant that I would attend and I find myself with the figure of a man with somewhat long hair and dark glasses.

Who was?

When he saw me, he asked me: Do you know who I am?

How did you react to?

I replied that he seemed familiar to me and his response was: ‘I’m Hugo Sotil, I’ve come from Spain to see you. Let’s go have a couple of beers.’

Did you accept the invitation?

Yes, and we stayed toasting until the next day.

Do you have another similar story?

With Roberto Chalé.

tell her

The Peruvian team traveled to Los Angeles in the United States and Chale was the coach.

Were found?

One night before playing, he and the leaders occupied a table in a local restaurant. It was the whole delegation.

Did you get to the same place?

With a friend, but at another table and when he saw me, he left everyone and started toasting with me.

Don’t tell me they woke up?

When they looked for him and told him he had to come back, he would reply: ‘Leave me here. I will be the coach, but Iván Cruz there is only one.

Will you sing to Dad?

Yes, on June 17 I will be in Lima 39 Resto Bar de Los Olivos, Saturday June 18 we will appear at the Rosedal de Surco and the Barranco station.

Thank you very much for these confessions.

A hug to the readers and you know, whoever wants to collaborate with the records, write to me at 996946968. Thank you very much.