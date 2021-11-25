Stories of ordinary occupation of Palestinian lands – Amira Hass

November 25, 2021 1:04 pm

On the hiking site Amud Anan we are told that a place called Zvi’s farm (Hahava shel Zvi) was created in February 2019. Palestinians from villages in the area northwest of Ramallah remember that as early as late 2018 settlers they began to push them out of their lands. As Kerem Navot, a civil society organization that monitors and researches Israel’s land grabbing policy in the West Bank, revealed, the farm owner received a permit from the Grand Rabbinate of Israel in 2018 to raise cattle for meat. kosher.

The Amud Anan site goes on to explain (in Hebrew): “The farm has a herd of cattle for slaughter. The aim of the farm is to preserve the lands of Neveh Tsuf (the settlement of Halamish) and redeem the land ”. The description of the company ends with this request: “We would be happy to receive help from anyone who wants to help out on the estate”.

And he receives help from an organization called Hashomer Yosh (The Guardian in Judea and Samaria, named after the armed Zionist organization active between 1909 and 1920), whose declared goal is “to increase personal security and economic and restoring national pride and faith in farmers and ranchers ”in the West Bank. It is also of great help that the army, civil administration and police refuse to apply the law and carry out demolition orders against the farm for its illegal construction.

The voice of the protagonists

In the three years since the emergence of Zvi Farm, the same miracle that happened for all the other violent Jewish farms and estates in the West Bank has also occurred here: the authorities have not removed Zvi Bar Yosef from the Palestinian land on which he has settled. Equipped with weapons and a substantial amount of money for a relatively young man, Zvi and his supporters have taken control of more than 2,500 dunams (250 hectares) of land belonging to the villages of Jibiya, Kobar and Umm Safa, according to estimates made by the ‘NGO B’Teselem and appearing in his report State affair: Israeli embezzlement of land in the West Bank through colonial violence.

The report is difficult to read, even for those familiar with the Zionist enterprise, the redemption of land and the expulsion of Palestinians. It reads like a history book, except that it deals with the present. But unlike the story we Israelis learned in school, here in the report we learn about the embezzlement of land from the voice of those who have been expelled.