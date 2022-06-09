Stories of scammers who fell for their own lies

By Sol Eisenberg 06/09/2022 – 7:37 AM



“The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna” and “The Tinder Swindler”, four streaming media productions with millions of views, how are they alike? Each of them tells the story of individuals who in one way or another managed to deceive dozens of people with their lies, and sometimes even themselves.

This leads to the question why are people so prone to lying and self-deception? To get into the subject, you first have to know each of these stories.

The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes

Guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud.

Elizabeth Anne Holmes (38), a woman who in 2014 was considered by Forbes as the youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire. In 2004, she founded her company Theranos and its revolutionary low-cost blood testing system, with more than $700 million in investments.

Holmes’s success not only garnered support from big Silicon Valley companies, it also raised questions in the media. In 2015, The Wall Street Journal published a series of investigative articles assessing the possibility that Theranos promises and processes were not entirely trustworthy. In the end, it turned out that it was all a big fraud.

The media’s accusations led the United States Department of Justice (USA) to file 11 charges against the businesswoman and her company. In 2018, as an effect of the legal process and the doubts that they generated in investors, the company was dissolved.

On Monday, June 6, the federal jury found Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors.

“The Dropout” is a Hulu and Disney+ series, starring Amanda Seyfried, released in 2022 that tells the story of Elizabeth, from her beginnings, her work revolutionizing the industry, and her sharp fall for fraud.

Inventing Anna: Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey (31), also known as Anna Sorokin, was a member of the New York elite who, between 2013 and 2017, managed to defraud her friends, hotels and banks by posing as a wealthy German heiress.

For years he shared on his social networks a life full of luxuries worthy of a movie. However, behind that screen of socialite was a young Russian woman from a humble family with a dream.

On October 3, 2017, she was arrested in Los Angeles. Her conviction, 8 counts with a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 in federal prison. Two years later, for good behavior, Delvey received parole on the condition that he return to Russia.

By not complying with the agreement, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service held her in custody and until now she is deprived of liberty and with uncertainty about her future in the United States.

The Netflix series “Inventing Anna” (2022) tells the famous deception of the socialite in a story that, as the series indicates in each episode, is “completely true, except for the parts that are completely invented”.

The Tinder Scammer: Shimon Hayut

Shimon Hayut, better known as Simon Leviev, is an Israeli man known for cheating on women through the dating app Tinder for the purpose of stealing money from them. His method was to make his matches believe that he was the heir son of Lev Leviev, a diamond magnate. With luxury and romance, Leviev’s victims fell asleep.

The scam started with a notice. Hayut warned them that he was being threatened by a group of enemies of his family and that he was in danger. His partners, to help him, sent him money; altogether $10 million.

In 2019, thanks to the help of a group of victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlott together with VG journalists Natalie Remøe Hansen, Kristoffer Kumar and Erlend Ofte Arntsen published an article that led the authorities to arrest him.

Despite multiple complaints, Hayut served only one sentence of less than a year and is currently free.

The Netflix documentary film “The Tinder Scammer” (2022) presents the testimonies of three of its victims and the investigation process to collect evidence of their deceptions.

Why the success in their deceptions?

In all three stories, their characters were immersed in their lies to the point that the blame for their millionaire deceptions did not exist. In order to safeguard his ego and protect the “truth” of his stories, each of them had to trust his lies to the point that they became a part of his life.