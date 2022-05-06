Stories of unicorns and pride

Entrepreneurship stories that at the time were described as unicorns of their industries, in other words visionary and unique projects that would change the world, could begin to be presented in their increasingly numerous adaptations to television series as fables with morals included. .

As a society, we could well take advantage of some of these entertainment series and stories to make a necessary reflection on the way in which as a society and as individuals we have been seduced and deceived by those siren songs in the form of ventures such as Theranos or WeWork, under the idea that they were reinventing the world or entire industries, that they were defying the status quothe system, the conventional, the established.

Those two unicorns ended up being chimeras that exposed the absurdity and ridiculousness of the processes that lead to startup to raise hundreds of billions of dollars in investment. In the past months, The Dropout (Star+ production) and WeCrashed (AppleTV+) brought the fictionalized and dramatized stories of Theranos and WeWork to our homes. The first starring Amanda Seyfried, the second by Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes claimed they would create a machine capable of performing hundreds of blood tests with a single drop, in a machine not much larger than a microwave oven. Holmes was able to alter results and lie to patients in order to continue in his quixotic delusion that eventually, just by asking someone, he would be able to defy the laws of physics and logic that prevent the fabrication of something like this.

WeWork and Adam Neuman claimed that it was possible to create a new work environment, that seemed between a college party and Starbucks with infinite and ridiculous amenities, whose business model based on exorbitant real estate rental expenses would one day reach a point of profitability. More lies and arrogance about how the entry and exit of expenses really worked and what sustained a mirage of growth and relevance.

Behind the unicorn stories that were supposed to be these startup are the portraits of their creators. Absorbed in their arrogance and in the idea that to want and desire something is to be able to do it. That rhetoric and marketing are worth more than science, research or solid business foundations.

Eccentrics who appeared on covers and television channels of all kinds. And then they were the subject of serious journalistic investigations that transformed these supposed oases and paradises into deserts and cemeteries. Real stories of supposed innovation, or the path to it, that ended in ridicule and the ridicule of absolute failure. Realities and ideas that could only fully exist in the minds of their creators, unable to recognize their limitations or blind spots.

And that, let’s face it, these were characters who were celebrated and applauded by millions (and with millions) as the supposed revolutionaries who after a while did not know how to do anything but believe even more in their own visions, no matter how detached of the reality of science or business were. It leaves a lot to think about.