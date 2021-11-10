News

stories “on the way” to the Fourth Estate

Back, for the fourth edition, “A Circolo in Cammino”, the appointment promoted by Circolo Quarto Stato of Cardano al Campo and dedicated to those who follow paths, itineraries, journeys.

This year the initiative is offered in three evenings, each of which is dedicated to a “specialty”: walking, running or cycling, with many different stories and routes.

Tuesday 16 November “On the way” to the Fourth Estate

Marialuisa and Enrico: The Materano Way (Bari- Matera 2020) – The Magna Via Francigena (Palermo- Agrigento 2021)



Pino Aprile: The way of the Gods (Bologna – Florence 2021)

Dario Aprile: the Way of Oropa (Santhia- Oropa 2021)

Friday 19.11 “Running”

With Dario in the Guinness Book of Records. 5 states, 145 km in 24 hours

With Riccardo on the 20 peaks of Italy. From zero to twenty.

Tuesday 11.11 “By bike”

Gregorio, Giacomo, Antonio, Fabrizio: In the saddle along the Po (Somma L.- Guastalla 2021)

Edoardo and Fulvia: Along the canals (Venice – Trieste 2021)

How to participate in the evenings at the Fourth Estate

The meetings start at 9.15 pm.
Possibility to have dinner from 20
Limited places booking and info cell. 3494506893 www.circoloquartostato.it


