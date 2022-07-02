Stories that transcended from books to the screen and that you can enjoy on Netflix

Stories of books that became hits on the screen. (Netflix)

Since literature and cinema decided to get together, they have taken a path hand in hand, resulting in wonderful creations, especially audiovisual ones. , and many of them have remained very present in the memories and hearts of the public. Streaming services joined this path and, therefore, the giant of this, Netflix, he has known how to take advantage of it by generating phenomenal and successful productions that have caught on with the audience. Below is a list of the top ones.

You

Penn Badgley, American actor and musician, protagonist and star of “You”. (Netflix)

You takes us into a love story in this century, focused on the life of an obsessive (which makes him dangerous) and at the same time brilliant 20-year-old manager of a bookstore, who uses the digital age to fall in love with the woman of his dreams. and do whatever it takes to keep that love. According to Netflix, the young man “moves heaven and earth to settle in the lives of those for whom he is captivated.”

So far it has 3 seasons available and is starring Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti Y Elizabeth Laill.

Bridgerton

The second season focuses on Viscount Anthony and his search for a wife. (Netflix)



Bridgerton is a story set in 1813 London and begins with Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the renowned Bridgerton family, making her debut in the competitive London command marriage market. So, with the courage to find true love, Daphne’s prospects initially look hopeful. However, everything begins to unravel when a series of scandals about high society are known, and Daphne is also on that list.

The young woman and the season’s most eligible bachelor decide to join forces in an ingenious way, all to avoid social expectations about their future. A season 2 was released in March 2022 and a 3rd and 4th are already confirmed.

queen’s gambit

“Queen’s Gambit”, the Netflix miniseries set in the world of chess. (Netflix)



Miniseries divided into 7 chapters set in Kentucky, in the 60s, where in times of the Cold War is the young Beth Harmon, an orphan with a prodigious aptitude for chess. Her story focuses on fighting her addictions as she tries to become the best player in the world by beating the grandmasters, especially the Russian ones.

It is starred by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Lincoln’s Lawyer

Following an accident, attorney Mickey Haller jumpstarts his career—and his iconic Lincoln—with a murder case. (Netflix)

In Lincoln’s Lawyer we enter the city of Los Angeles, in the life of Mickey Haller, who decides to resume his career in law, after a long time without practicing, accepting a lurid murder case. But what makes Mickey special? He is an idealistic professional who runs his law practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car.

The series is based on the best-selling novels by Michael Connelly and stars the Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

anatomy of a scandal

Privilege Takes the Stand… Based on Sara Vaughan’s best-selling novel, “Anatomy of a Scandal” is an insightful and suspenseful series about privilege and sexual consent. (Netflix)

“The privileged life of Sophie, wife of a powerful politician, dissolves when a scandal comes to light and her husband is accused of a shocking crime,” says the synopsis. It is a miniseries made up of 6 episodes, focused on the genres of drama and psychological thriller, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery Y Rupert Friend.

Other stories you can’t miss

Lupine, The Witcher, Do You Know?, Sweet Magnolias, A Series of Unfortunate Events Y To all the boys I’ve loved before. Give yourself the opportunity to see them!

