Storm coming and Consob mutinied. More than PNRR, we are at Risk without dice

The content of this image,





The text of the tweet of Professor Paolo Savona

Source: Twitter

in fact, it is the tweet that appeared on the personal Twitter account of the president of Consob, Paolo Savona, in response to an article by The paper in which the immobility of the supervisory body under the leadership of the former minister of European Affairs of the yellow-green government was highlighted, in particular with respect to the very delicate affair of Generali and the list of the Board of Directors.

Net of the random timing with which the go-ahead for lawfulness came just last night, in reality it appears useless and very boring to go into the merits of the criticisms. On the other hand, it is impossible not to grasp the institutional gravity of what happened. Not only did Professor Savona use a personal social profile to report internal feuds in a collegiate institution like Consob but he has clearly admitted his own powerlessness in the face of the ongoing clash. In short, the country is heading towards the redde rationem relating to the governance of its true safe – the Trieste Lion – and more generally the initial transition from Pepp and MES as regards the exchange of BTPs in possession with a supervisory body in mutiny Bounty mode.

Now, Consob has never shone for particular attention and timing, suffice it to recall the Alitalia affair or certain short selling calls that seemed unaware of the possibility of trading downwards through options. But the choice made three years ago to hijack the former Eurosceptic minister at the helm of the supervisory body, carried out after slavish consultation of the Cencelli manual by a revolutionary verbal executive, now risks making the country pay a very high price. Net of the very serious Generali case, how to approach the other open chapter, that of Tim-KKR?

Do we invoke the golden power, do we wave Braveheart-style swords of sovereignty and at the same time have a Consob in total chaos? One thing is certain: the arrival of Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi must have been experienced by Professor Savona as a direct of Mike Tyson to the chin. He, the man who as minister of the Lega-M5S government publicly proposed his version of the reform of the ECB governance in the name of the cultured politeia and in response he obtained the use of his report as a paperweight by the then number one of the Eurotower, who had probably been harboring within himself for some time the unspeakable desire to throw the bomb into the pond. Probably, the short but devastating text of that tweet had been ready for weeks. Maybe, months.

One fact remains: it is up to Consob, in concert with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy, to make drastic decisions such as the ban on short selling or theextrema ratio to temporarily suspend trading of securities or the entire Italian equity market in the event of excessive turbulence. 2011 seems distant geological eras but is just around the corner. In all senses. If this is still needed, who will do it? And with what authority and credibility? But most importantly, what message comes to partner, white knights and potentials raiders from that tweet?

It is useless for the secret services to continue to monitor the moves of foreign entities, fearing hostile takeovers towards strategic sectors, if then the market surveillance body can do nothing but bombastic theoretical studies on cryptocurrencies or rearguard wars in the name and on behalf of the old strong powers against the new ones. Or the opposite, given the power vacuum in the middle strata of the country. Because in the face of an end of the PEPP that will surely send further shocks to our already agitated spread, barring a coup by Christine Lagarde on February 2-3 (an act which, conversely, would still trigger the reaction of the Bundesbank, thus sending tremors of opposite sign across the eurozone), these graphs





Trend of the Stoxx 600 banking sub-index

Source: Bloomberg





Correlation of the earnings per share ratio of the banking sub-index on the Stoxx 600

Source: Bloomberg





Equivalent dividends and buybacks of the main European banking institutions (2021)

Source: Bloomberg

show what the outlook is for the European banking system in the months to come.

As the first picture shows, the Stoxx 600 credit sub-index is the top performer since the beginning of the year, + 10% which marks the best debut ever, including the record for the longest winning streak since 2018. More, the bearish channel in place since 2015 suffered a break in the upward trend. More bullish than that, you die. Moreover, with the sector that still offers a 40% discount on market prices in general, thanks to an increase in dividends and buybacks that are enticing investors and increasing animal spirits towards potentially fabulous multiples.

With more than one chapter open, primarily the future of Monte dei Paschi and the Carige-Bper hub and in the face of a similar scenario for the banking sector on the stock exchange , can Italy afford not to have a market surveillance body? No. We might as well give up and stop bragging about the will of birth of the Third Pole of credit and defensive approaches against possible hostile takeovers, because that tweet made the rounds of the trading rooms. Even though, in reality, it represents nothing more than a mere sign of an official end to hypocrisy with respect to a long-known internal war. And everyone. But widespread perception or unofficial acknowledgment is one thing, admission is quite another en plein air of an unicum unacceptable in a financialized world. And in the heart of a G7 member country.

Let’s keep the title of country of the yearEconomist, the PNRR totem to be shown to visiting guests and the chimera of 6% of GDP created with SuperBonus, albeit passed off as sustainable and structural growth: we are heading for the storm without a stock exchange regulator. Indeed, in full war between gangs within it. By the same admission as his number one. Basically, a country emulating Will Coyote in his race towards the ravine of the canyon, fantasizing about the capture of Bip Bip. And if the prospect would appear devastating even in conditions of democratic normality, becomes something disturbing in terms of outlines and timing when a market and finance man like Mario Draghi resides in Palazzo Chigi. Something is boiling in the pot. Certain messages, as well as the messengers who deliver them, are never random. In Italy, above all.