“Storm coming, health systems at risk”

The Omicron variant runs and “we can see another storm coming”: the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 “is becoming dominant, or already is, in several” European “countries including Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers double every day and a half-3, with transmission rates never seen before. ” A speed of diffusion that will lead Omicron to prevail “within a few weeks in several countries in the region, further jeopardizing the resilience of health systems already under pressure”. And the warning launched by Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for Europe, in a statement released today to take stock of Omicron.

“Since its identification 27 days ago – he recalls – this variant of concern has been detected in at least 38 of the 53 member states of the WHO European Region”. And even if “there are still many unanswered questions about this mutant”, it is foreseeable that Omicron could become “the dominant variant circulating in the entire region. The enormous volume of new infections – warns Kluge – could lead to more hospitalizations and widespread disruptions to health systems and other critical services “.

Omicron “unfortunately has already caused hospitalizations and deaths”, highlights the director of WHO Europe, confirming that “this variant can evade immunity by still infecting previously infected people, those who have not been vaccinated and those who did so many months ago”. In particular, those recovered from Covid are “3 to 5 times more likely to be reinfected by Omicron than Delta”.