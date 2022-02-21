Storm Eunice hitting Europe is ″one of the most violent in three decades″ | The World | D.W.

The Secretary of State for Security of the United Kingdom, Damian Hinds, asks the population to “stay safe”, stressing that the Army was ready to face the effects of Eunice, one of the most violent storms in three decades.

The south of England registered record winds of up to 195 km per hour, the British meteorological office reported, while on the English coast the storm raised violent waves and the streets of London were almost deserted.

Numerous flights were canceled at airports across the country and railway companies asked passengers “not to travel”. More than 70,000 homes were without electricity in England and some 80,000 in neighboring Ireland.

Authorities warned of the risk of severe flooding and a “particularly high risk” of accidents on motorways and numerous schools remained closed pending a British government crisis meeting in the afternoon.

Storm over Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark

After hitting the UK, the storm is expected to head towards Denmark, where it has been decided that trains will run at a slower speed as a precaution and the Storebaelt Bridge, one of the longest in the world, will almost certainly have to be closed during most of the night, his operator warned.

In France, on Friday morning the storm was already causing waves of four meters in Brittany, according to Météo France, which put five departments on orange alert with wind gusts of up to 110km/h in the northwest, which could exceed 140km/h. h locally on the coast in the afternoon. Also the French rail operator SNCF announced disruptions to its regional lines.

In the Netherlands, the weather service issued a red alert on Friday and hundreds of flights were cancelled, according to media reports.

In Belgium, the authorities have advised citizens to limit their movements as much as possible. Rail traffic is also interrupted and many schools have shortened their day.

Suspended trains and trams in Germany

In Germany, trains were suspended in the north, including Bremen and Hamburg for the second day in a row, according to Deutsche Bahn.

Eunice is hitting northern Europe after the continent has already been hit by heavy storms in recent days, such as Dudley which killed five people in Poland and Germany on Thursday.

Although climate change generally increases and multiplies extreme events, its impact is not so clear in the case of violent winds and storms (excluding tropical cyclones), the number of which varies greatly from year to year.

The latest report by the UN climate experts (IPCC) published in August estimates, with a very low degree of certainty, that there may be an increase in storms in the northern hemisphere since the 1980s.

It also estimates that storm-related precipitation is likely to increase, but storm intensity, including wind speed, will remain about the same.

jov (afp, wdr)