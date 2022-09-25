News

Storm Fiona leaves houses washed out to sea and thousands of people without power after its “historic” passage through Canada

Several houses have been washed out to sea.

Several houses have been washed out to sea.

The houses on the water’s edge have suffered greatly

Downed power lines and houses washed out to sea are some of the consequences left by storm Fiona after passing through the east coast of Canada.

Local media report that a woman is missing after the storm dragged her out to sea on the island of Newfoundland.

Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday.

Such weather events are rare in canada and, according to police, the weather event “is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

