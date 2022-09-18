News

Storm Fiona: some 17 stretches of highways in Puerto Rico are closed

Some 17 sections of the country’s highways are closed during the passage of tropical storm Fiona through Puerto Rico, reported the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP).

Among the roads closed are:

  • Ponce: kilometer 5.3 of PR-5503
  • Mayagüez: kilometer 1.3 of PR-354
  • Utuado: on PR-140, kilometers 35.1, 28.3, 26.3 and 21.8; as well as kilometer 67.3 of PR-111
  • Canovanas/Loíza: on PR-951, at kilometer 2.3 to 6.0

At about 8:23 in the morning, the authorities managed to attend to a landslide on PR-2, which extended from kilometer 20 to 22.2, at the height of Toa Baja.

One of the lanes, which remained closed, managed to be reopened.

“We call on drivers to stay in their homes”exhorted the DTOP in social networks.

Personnel from the Office of Emergency Management attended the situation, on the road near the Walmart store, in the direction of Vega Alta.

Personnel from the Bayamón Highway Patrol Division provided surveillance while the work was being carried out.

