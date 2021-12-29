Sports

storm in India on his statue

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Now Cristiano Ronaldo it also splits public opinion. The fact happens in India and is related to the statue that the Western State of Goa, where football is the most popular sport, has just dedicated to the champion of the Manchester United. The monument was meant to inspire young people, but so far – as the BBC reports – it has only fueled a parochial controversy. Goa, in fact, is a former Portuguese colony and has now enjoyed its independence from 60 years Lisbon: for the critics it would have been better to honor a local player, also because many past and present members of the Indian national team are from Goa.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Barcelona”. But this is a joke

Black flags waved in protest

I am very disappointed to hear that they have erected a statue dedicated to Ronaldo. Let’s learn to be proud of our icons, like Samir Naik And Bruno Coutinho“, a local resident told the IANS news agency referring to two former well-known local footballers. For its part, the Times of India reports that during the unveiling of the statue some people waved black flags in protest. Others believe it is offensive to install the statue precisely during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of independence from Portugal, which occurred 14 years after the rest of India was liberated from British rule. “Erecting a statue of a Portuguese footballer this year is sacrilege. We condemn this act“right-wing activist Guru Shirodkar said, quoted by the IANS.”There are many freedom fighters in Goa who have been insulted“, he added.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
