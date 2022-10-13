Storm in Panama: heavy rains caused serious flooding in the capital

Heavy flooding in Panama (@AlvaroAlvaradoC)

Panama City suffered this Wednesday severe flooding as a result of heavy rains which were accompanied by a thunderstorm.

According to local media reports, the storm caused the fall of trees, blackouts and traffic accidents. Likewise, important avenues of the Panamanian capital were also flooded by the rains.

As a result of the large flow of water, many cars were stranded.

The portal In seconds informs that the Matasnillo River overflowed its banks, while at the José Dolores Moscote School, located in the capital city, the water reached the classrooms.

Several cars were left under accumulated water in the capital of Panama

ENSA, the public electricity service company, reported that the storm affected the power grid, leaving some sectors without power. Among them, Brisas del Golf, San Antonio, Cerro Viento, part of Río Abajo, Parque Lefevre, Pueblo Nuevo, Veranillo, Don Bosco, Samaria and Betania.

Heavy rains and strong winds also affected several structures in Panama Viejo.

This fact once again puts the problem of the sewage system at the center of the controversy, strongly criticized by the population, since every time large amounts of water fall, it exceeds its capacity and floods are caused.

The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) issued a warning for the heavy downpours, from October 12 to 15.

The population demands that the authorities fix the deficient sewage system

The agency indicated that those most at risk are the provinces that still have saturated soils or high concentrations of moisture. This, the authorities warned, could cause landslides and new floods.

The accumulation of water due to rains in coastal areas could reach 50 millimeters per day; in mountainous areas, meanwhile, that level could exceed 60 millimeters in one day.

Developing

