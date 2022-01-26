Storm in the Netherlands on the former Frosinone Vloet. Alcohol and lies, the fans turn their backs on him: ‘Get him out’ | Abroad

The fans no longer want to see him wear their team shirtto. The club accuses him of lying and looks for a way to get rid of him, but in the meantime it will no longer send him on the pitch. And his legal case could take a negative turn. It is increasingly stormy around Rai Vloet, Dutch attacking midfielder born in 1995 who plays in Heracles Almelo. Readers of Calciomercato.com they will remember him because of the opaque market operation that saw him move from Holland to Frosinone via Chiasso (https://www.calciomercato.com/news/gli-strani- Affari-tra-frosinone-e-chiasso- that-remember-the-locar-95832). But in this case the story is much more serious and consists of two passages.

NOVEMBER 2021, THE DEATH ACCIDENT – Last November the name of Vloet passed from the sports pages to those of the crime news. The night between Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 the attacking midfielder, who travels by car with a friend, is protagonist of a frightening car accident. The car in which Vloet is driving crashes into the vehicle in which the Roos family is traveling. The Roos (father, mother, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl) are covering the route between Schipol airport (Amsterdam) and Zoetermer. They return from a holiday in Tenerife. His 4-year-old son, Gio, dies due to the crash. The parents are also seriously injured, only the child comes out completely unscathed. As a consequence of the fact Vloet is arrested (https://www.frosinonetoday.it/cronaca/frosinone-calcio-rai-vloet-arrestato-incidente-muore-bambino.html), but then released pending investigations run their course. However, the episode generates a great commotion in Dutch public opinion and this will also be an important element to understand the developments of the last few days.

ALCOHOL AND LYING – Saturday 15 January Vloet returns to the field for the first time since the tragic event. His last match was on 5 November 2021 (90 minutes in the 1-0 away match against Twente), before the break for the national team. And already those 25 minutes played as a substitute on the field of NEC Nijmegen arouse discontent among the fans. A bad mood to which the company responds by using a guaranteed attitude. While waiting for more precise details to emerge from the investigation about that night of death, Heracles chooses to give their player a chance and trust his version of events.

DATA OF THE EXPERTS – But then comes an article from the newspaper De Telegraaf to throw a completely different light on the facts and on the player. The main Dutch newspaper has the exclusive possibility to consult the police report on the facts and the data of the expert reports (https://www.omroepwest.nl/nieuws/4517923/ouders-van-verongelukte-gio-4-nog-niets- van-rai-vloet-zelf-gehoord). It appears that the test of the breathalyser which Vloet underwent shows a level of 1.18 in blood pressure (maximum allowed 0.50) and that the car driven by the football player was traveling at over 200 kilometers per hour, clearly above the limit of 130. What embarrasses the leadership of Heracles. The general manager of the club Rob Toussaint, after making it known that the player was taken out of the team, claims that the club in this affair was the victim of its good faith, for having trusted the minimizing version of the facts given by Vloet. Which, on the other hand, has now almost certainly closed his sports career. Which, at this point, is also a minor aspect. Why, based on the evidence presented by Telegraaf, Vloet should be concerned above all with the prospect of going to jail.

