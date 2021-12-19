Storm in the Vatican: the “papable” cardinal leaves the scene

The cardinal Peter Turkson he will no longer be the prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development. An institution that was central to the pastoral care of Pope Francis during all the years of the pontificate, especially for immigration and the messages to be disseminated to the world on the management of migratory phenomena. The cardinal’s mandate will not be renewed and will expire at the end of this year.

Turkson, unlike what some chronicles report, is not a conservative cardinal, quite the contrary. This is the man who is the symbol ofEcclesia African like another African cardinal, that is Robert Sarah, who instead is conservative and how. Turkson is a progressive, as demonstrated in many circumstances, during his tenure as prefect. And the fact that he is destined to no longer hold that office – something central to the curial logic – has unleashed a small media storm, precisely because of his doctrinal and ideal proximity to the reigning Pope Francis.

When, especially after the resignation of Benedict XVI, it was hypothesized that an African cardinal could become pontiff, it was referred to as Turkson. To clear the field of any doubts and to clarify the vision of the world brought by the resigning purple, it would be enough to cite a piece of the speech that Turkson gave during “Xenophobia, racism and populist nationalism in the context of global migration”, a conference which was held in Rome about three years ago: “We are sorry to see – said in that circumstance the cardinal, as reported by Vatican News – that, in the context of international migration, mistrust and fear too often prevail over trust and openness to others. At the same time, we trust in the many demonstrations of solidarity and compassion that also characterize our times “.

In short, Turkson is not only an aperturist on migratory phenomena but also a critic of nationalist evolutions, just like Jorge Mario Bergoglio. And the synchrony between the two questions observers today: those who wonder why the Ghanaian cardinal preferred to take a step back. Or, on the contrary, how and why Francis decided that Turkson should no longer deal with that department. The second hypothesis is the one that circulates with greater insistence.

If the conspiracies on the motifs leave the time they find, the same cannot be said for the overall image of the compactness of the vertices of the Vatican: it is in fact known that Turkson represented a “tip”, so to speak, of the formation of Francis. But Bergoglio is a bishop of Rome who does not pay too much attention to forms when it comes to radical choices, and therefore to appointments and handover. The Pope could, very trivially, have preferred a sign of discontinuity. Still other voices whisper of how Francis, after years of “accusations” for an approach excessively devoted to progressivism, has now chosen moderation and “centrism” as the keys to action. Therefore, the successor of Peter could have set in motion a mechanism to rebalance some schemes that risked polarizing not only the Church, but also the perception that one had of the decisions and words of His Holiness.

Turkson is not the first prefect of jumping weight: the same fate befell Cardinal Gherard Ludwig Mueller, who was not renewed after a single mandate at the top of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. But Mueller was, and indeed is, a conservative, and for this reason it caused a different sensation, above all because a figure linked to the previous pontificate.