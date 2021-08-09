STORM OF LOVE, CHANNEL 5 / Not just feelings

The themes expressed by the films such as Rosamunde Pilcher: Storm of love are the current events of everyday life brought to the small screen, the main reason for the great success of this series. Also in this case the film speaks not only of feelings, but of problems to be faced, of difficult loves, thus rendered by the situations of life, films that people like and that can be reflected in the proposed plots. Directed by Berlin-based director and screenwriter Stefan Bartmann, the film offers an ideal story for an afternoon in front of the small screen. Bartmann is a skilled director of the genre, protagonist of the TV movie or television series, to remember for the four direct episodes for the series’ Circle of Life (television series) (Familie Dr. Kleist) ‘or’ The valley of wild roses ( Im Tal der wilden Rosen) ‘. For the series ‘Rosamunde Pilcher’ he directed three films, a filmmaker well inserted in his context who often has at his disposal, as in our case, excellent casts to work with.

Rosamunde Pilcher: Storm of love on Canale 5

Rosamunde Pilcher: Storm of love is the film proposed in the afternoon Channel 5 from today, 9 August 2021, starting at 4.45 pm. It is therefore the umpteenth, lovable episode of a saga of films for TV written by the British narrator Rosamunde Scott. His novels were very popular with the German public who made them successful and the film of 9 August is one of the most popular of all. In ‘Rosamunde Pilcher: Tempesta d’amore’, as in the whole series, the absolute protagonist is a female presence, the actress, also from Berlin, Nadine Warmuth who successfully completed her theater and acting studies before joining quickly in German cinema.

We find her in the major Teuton crime TV series such as’ Special Squad Leipzig ‘,’ Anna Winter – In the name of justice ‘or’ Special Squad Cobra 11 ‘, for the saga written by Pilcher she lent her delightful face in the film’ The ship of dreams – Honeymoon (Kreuzfahrt ins Glück) ‘, but, over the years, she has also participated in the creation of music videos for some German bands, a multifaceted actress. At his side Mathias Harrebye-Brandt, also from theatrical studies, present in several successful plays such as’ The Threepenny Opera ‘by Bertold Brecht, while in cinema, television or in theaters, we remember him for’ SOKO Stuttgart ‘,’ Circle of Life ‘,’ Our friend Kalle (original Da kommt Kalle) ‘, always detective as a genre, but more brilliant and at times almost family comedy.

Rosamunde Pilcher: Storm of love, the plot of the film

The film Rosamunde Pilcher: Storm of love is set in the beautiful southern English region of Cornwall. Julian Cavendish is a landscape architect and manages, together with his father, a garden, a nursery known in their village for the beauty of the flowers and cultivated plants.

Many gardens in the area are embellished with their flowers, an apparently simple and satisfying life like life together with cohabitant Holly, mother of twins, Leo and Lisa, had, so says the woman, after a crazy night of love in Spain, a summer love that left her a couple of sweet little brothers who grow up together with the man she now loves and whom she adopted as if they were her real children.

Destiny, as often happens in love stories, is upon us and the crazy night of love has a name, Vince Morgan, an international chef who comes to their village to meet their children and from that moment on he takes that paternal instinct that has always kept dormant. Vince Morgan wants his children and only the tenacity of Julian and Holly can prevent him from upsetting everyone’s life by fighting so that the father’s selfishness does not become a reason for family instability.

