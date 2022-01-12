Storm of notices from the Revenue Agency and the Italians tremble

From the Revenue Agency comes a real flood of good-natured notices. This is what is called compliance in jargon.

These are the good-natured notices with which the Revenue Agency comes into contact with citizens to report something wrong with the tax return. These can be anomalies of any kind and the range of things that the taxman can report to citizens is truly vast. Let’s see what the taxpayer must do when he receives an amicable notice from the Revenue Agency. Let’s say that the most orthodox way would be that of spontaneous fulfillment. Basically the Revenue Agency invites the citizen to put his tax return in order and the citizen does so in an absolutely peaceful way and without particular costs. This is because the citizen essentially uses the instrument of industrious repentance: therefore interests really reduced to a minimum. But obviously the citizen can also believe that the Revenue Agency is wrong and assert his reasons. But let’s try to understand who the recipients of this rain of warnings are. Currently the Revenue Agency is focused on the 2017 tax returns.

Here’s what to do

So it is this year of tax returns that the Revenue Agency is examining in this period. But the experts say that an evolution that leads the tax authorities to examine the tax returns of subsequent years is absolutely not excluded. Surely this tool is a tool that the Revenue Agency likes and is giving the desired results. Therefore, the citizen will have to scrupulously double-check his tax return together with his accountant and check if he was wrong or if it was the Revenue Agency who made a mistake.

In this case, the taxpayer will be able to demonstrate to the tax authorities the validity of his reasons.

This is precisely in the spirit of this tool.