Storm on Elon Musk for Tesla showroom in Xinjiang – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, 04 JAN – Elon Musk and Tesla have stormed over the opening of a showroom in China in Xinjiang, the area where Beijing is accused of violating the human rights of Uyghurs. American activists and the Council on American-Islamic Relations ask the billionaire-visionary to close the showroom: not doing so – is their thesis – means “financially supporting the genocide”.



“No American company should do business in an area” where a “campaign of religious and ethnic minority genocide is underway,” says Council on American-Islamic Relations director of communications, Ibrahim Hooper.



In recent weeks, US President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan provision that bans the import of products from Xinjiang unless companies are able to prove that the materials used are not the result of forced labor. (HANDLE).

