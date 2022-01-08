Storm referees: Rome protests with The Hague

ROME REFEREES – The Rome he already knows who will referee tomorrow’s match against Juventus. It is about Mass, the referee who, with the Naples at the Olimpico, he sent off Mourinho after a blatant protest for a foul – according to him – not booed on Zaniolo. As for Chiffi, on the other hand, the referee of the San Siro, is not among those designated for the next championship.

Roma and the referees: the club is not there

Maybe it’s a simple rotation, but his performance last night was not liked at the top of The Hague. Weeks go by and apparently, as Mourinho claims, the episodes against Roma do not compensate for each other but accumulate, day after day. Let’s say that in this, at least in this, Rome has found its continuity. Yes, because the 32 points in the standings are not explained only by refereeing errors: the squad, the lack of quality, the character and so on. There is. Referee errors explain only in part, but they say something. There Rome she made herself heard and with the Aia top management talks constantly: relations are good, the position of the Rome is clear, as well as that of the referees, who in the past have had problems with Mourinho and with the team in general, often considered “unmanageable”. Differences, this is the key word, which emerged after the San Siro evening, when the Padua referee evaluated similar episodes differently, from the second penalty awarded to the Milan (Mancini foul on Leao) to the one not granted to the Rome (Tonali on Zaniolo), from the admonitions a Zaniolo And Karsdorp to red not granted a Krunic. Not to mention the hand ball of Abraham: a touch that with the passing of the minutes seems less and less evident, less decisive. These are the notes of Rome and many Romanists.