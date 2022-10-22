Storm Roslyn threatens to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Mexico

Tropical Storm Roslyn gains strength 0:31

(CNN Spanish) –– Tropical Storm Roslyn, which is approaching the west coast of Mexico, continues to gain strength and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this Friday, the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

Roslyn is located about 305 kilometers south of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, Mexico, and is moving at a speed of 11 km/h, according to the report. Its sustained winds already reach 100 km/h, with bursts 120km/h

The NHC indicated that Roslyn will make landfall as a hurricane on the central west coast of Mexico, between Saturday night and part of Sunday, with strong winds and a potentially dangerous storm surge. Also, heavy rains could cause flash flooding and possible landslides.

Warnings by Roslyn

The Mexican government issued a hurricane warning from Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes, in the state of Jalisco. And a tropical storm warning south of Playa Perula to Manzanillo. There is also a hurricane warning for the Marías Islands and from San Blas to El Roblito.

In the early hours of this Friday, the National Meteorological Service of Mexico Indian that the cloud bands of Roslyn “will produce intense punctual rains in Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, very strong in Jalisco, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.” The entity added that winds are forecast “with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima and Guerrero.”

Track forecasts point to Roslyn turning northwest on Friday night and early Saturday, which will be followed by a northward motion and then north-northeastward on Saturday night. The center of Roslyn is expected to move parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico throughout this Friday.