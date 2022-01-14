Latest rumors directly from London! Storm Royal, severe punishment for the Prince: the drastic decision arrives. The details.

Let’s face it all: the news coming from Royal Family we like them very much. Because as in all families – real and otherwise – good ones always happen. Indiscretion and gossip are always around the corner.

Again, they are not the target Meghan and Harry to pay the consequences, but the crime concerns another member of the royal family – very much talked about especially in the last period.

Following a series of sad events that tainted the royal family’s good name… she was taken to building a really drastic decision and essential. Another scarlet letter has just been stamped.

Prince Andrew was officially branded by the Royal Palace

I refer to the Prince Andrew – son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of York – who has been stripped of his military titles, gods links of patronage with charities and any type of organization. In addition, his right to be called has been revoked Royal Highness.

We need to take a step back and try to reconstruct what happened together. We are in March 2011 when the BBC reports a shocking news: the friendship between Andrew And Jeffrey Epstein (financier convicted of sexual offenses) is producing a lot of criticism – I quote verbatim.

In 2014 the accusations addressed to the Prince Andrew – guilty of having taken part in sexual activities against the then 17 year old Virginia Roberts Giuffre. To date, the lawsuit has not yet been filed and the trial will take place next fall.

And it is precisely in this regard that – having been denied all the benefits that his position entails – the Prince Andrew he will have to face the process like any other citizen and above all he will have to bear all the legal burdens alone.

The decision of the Queen seems to be really adamant. Although Andrea went to court with his lawyers to ask for a second chance, this was coldly denied by the whole family.