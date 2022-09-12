Storm surge event could cause breaking waves up to 15 feet high on the north shore

A swell from the north deteriorates coastal conditions in Puerto Rico and could cause breaking waves between 10 and 15 feet high, reported the Coordination and Warning meteorologist of the National Meteorological Service (SNM) in San Juan, Ernest Morales.

This event is the product of the remnants of Hurricane Earl and a front that is north of the Antilles.

“While (Hurricane Earl) was in our region, it continued to intensify and this helped a storm surge develop. The peak moment will be early Tuesday morning and it will affect us until Thursday”explained the meteorologist by telephone.

Morales warned that the swells will cause problems of coastal erosion and strong marine currents for the entire northern coast of the country.

In fact, the SNM warned this morning that there is a high risk of marine currents for the north of Puerto Ricoas coastal conditions deteriorate.

“The sectors that we have already seen suffering from coastal erosion and flooding could be experiencing similar cases in the coming days”he stated.

In the metropolitan area, sectors of San Juan and Loíza have historically suffered from coastal erosion. In fact, at the end of July, the Municipality of San Juan certified 25 properties on the coast of Ocean Park as an emergency zone, which are being affected by erosion in the area.

Meanwhile, the oceanographer and geologist Maritza Barreto warned last Saturday that there are multiple areas of the Puerto Rican coast that require urgent attention due to increases in sea level. In the northern region, for example, west of the mouth of the Rio Grande de Arecibo, as well as in the Maggie beach area, in Hatilloa substantial loss of coastline has been evidenced in recent years.

“The exhortation is to stay off the coast. The beaches are not suitable for swimmers. In addition, people who visit Puerto Rico are urged to stay off the coast, since even the calmest beaches are going to be seeing strong currents due to these waves.”Morales warned.

In addition to the bulletin on high risk of sea currents, the SNM will also issue a warning for small boats and another on strong waves.

What is expected for today and the week?

For her part, meteorologist Deborah Martorell stressed that another hot day awaits us, with heat indices fluctuating between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Hydrate yourself well if you are going to be outside for a long time,” he warned.

He also predicted that the humidity and heat will again generate downpours in the afternoon for the interior and northwest of the archipelago.

They watch two tropical waves

On the other hand, the National Hurricane Center monitors two tropical waves, although, at the moment, they have a low potential for cyclone development.

Both atmospheric disturbances have a probability of formation of only 20% in five days.

This is what the forecast of the tropical waves found in the Atlantic Ocean looks like. (Capture)

The first is currently moving from the west coast of Africa and presents an area of ​​disorganized showers and electrical storms.

“Environmental conditions appear only marginally favourable, and any development should occur slowly as it moves west or west-northwest across the Atlantic through the end of the week.”reads the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the second tropical wave is located more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands and produces “a large area of ​​showers and electrical storms”, also disorganized.

“Gradual development of this system is possible over the next few days as it moves generally west and west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.”add the weather report.

Martorell indicated that the latter is expected to reach Puerto Rico as a “vigorous wave” during the weekend.

“A weak wave is expected on Wednesday. Another more vigorous wave between Friday and the weekend could generate more humidity and rain activity in the area.held.