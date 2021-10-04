News

Stormi is too adorable in the videos where Kylie Jenner shows off her company

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



13 July 2021




In some YouTube videos, Kylie Jenner opened the doors of his makeup company to fans Kylie Cosmetics. But all you want to see is the cameo of Flocks!

The star often carries the daughter she had with Travis Scott in the office with her and was also present while this special was being filmed. You can see it already at the beginning of the first clip entitled Part One: The Beginning, with the famous mother who tells her: “I’m about to start this interview and when I’m done let’s go home, okay?“.

The 3-year-old girl responds adorable: “Later“A next scene, shows her returning to Kylie Jenner to get a hug and steal some candy, giggling and having a smiley face of someone doing one.

See for yourself:

In another video, it shows the bedroom that Kylie Jenner had furnished for Stormi in the offices by Kylie Cosmetics, so they can always be close.

Loading...
Advertisements

I work here“the little girl says tenderly, sitting down at the table in her room.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old explains: “You are the result of the people you surround yourself with and your family. My sisters and my mom have a huge influence on me, which has shaped me into who I am. And Stormi has such strong women in his life to refer to“.

Press play:

ph: getty images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.0K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
982
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
896
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
830
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
789
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
766
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
764
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
755
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
748
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
744
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top