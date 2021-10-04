Stormi is too adorable in the videos where Kylie Jenner shows off her company

In some YouTube videos, Kylie Jenner opened the doors of his makeup company to fans Kylie Cosmetics. But all you want to see is the cameo of Flocks!

The star often carries the daughter she had with Travis Scott in the office with her and was also present while this special was being filmed. You can see it already at the beginning of the first clip entitled Part One: The Beginning, with the famous mother who tells her: “I’m about to start this interview and when I’m done let’s go home, okay?“.

The 3-year-old girl responds adorable: “Later“A next scene, shows her returning to Kylie Jenner to get a hug and steal some candy, giggling and having a smiley face of someone doing one.

See for yourself:

In another video, it shows the bedroom that Kylie Jenner had furnished for Stormi in the offices by Kylie Cosmetics, so they can always be close.

Loading... Advertisements

“I work here“the little girl says tenderly, sitting down at the table in her room.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old explains: “You are the result of the people you surround yourself with and your family. My sisters and my mom have a huge influence on me, which has shaped me into who I am. And Stormi has such strong women in his life to refer to“.

Press play:

ph: getty images