Stormi Webster, 4, twins with mom Kylie Jenner in sunglasses before Hilarious TikTok: Watch

Stormi Webster4-year-old twinned with her stylish mom Kylie Jenner, 25, in sunglasses leaving for lunch in Los Angeles! The girls looked fierce as they held hands in the direction of popular hotspot The Ivy on Thursday, October 6, with Kylie opting for a deconstructed beige mini dress paired with matching boots with a yellow accent. Meanwhile, Stormi looked classic in an all-black ensemble that included wide-leg flared pants and a rock ‘n’ roll-inspired belt.

The lunch date apparently took place before a hilarious TikTok video filmed the same day with Kylie’s mother and Stormi’s grandmother Kris Jenner, 66. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post, “pov being the coolest in the family. During the clip, the three beauties lip-synched a clip from their show The Kardashians on Hulu. “It’s really exhausting. It’s emotionally, physically and spiritually draining to go through this,” they recited together.

During the clip, Stormi completely stole the show with her sassiness. She even gave viewers a moody side angle before shaking her head at her grandmother’s audio. The toddler wore a black sleeveless top and jet black sunglasses during the fun car ride with Kylie and Kris. And people in the comments section couldn’t get enough of Kylie’s mini-me. One user wrote: “I’m sorry but STORMI is the main character!!!! “, while another added: “Stormy always iconic. »

@KylieJenner pov being the coolest in the family ♬ original sound – kardashianicon

The now-viral TikTok video comes just a day after the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of Stormi and her baby brother wearing matching sneakers on Instagram. Kylie captioned the post, “home,” with two butterfly emojis. The mum-of-two was clearly happy to be home after killing it at Paris fashion week in late September.

Kylie also shared several of her fashion week looks on Instagram, including outfits from Schiaparelli, Acne Studios and Balenciaga. In October the KUWTK The star even shared a sexy photo of herself wearing just a bra and panties while eating grapes on her bed. She captioned this post, “slay sleep repeat,” which is exactly what she’s been doing all fashion week! Many people online have been obsessed with all of her latest looks, including her older sister, Khloe Kardashian38. She added, “These are not the best grapes ever. »

Youngest Kardashian sister is currently dating a rapper Travis Scott, 31, who is also the father of her two children. Kylie and her man welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018 and welcomed their son on February 2, 2022. Although the 25-year-old hasn’t revealed her son’s new name, legally his name is still Wolf Webster. “We haven’t officially changed the name legally,” Kylie said on the Sept. 8 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. “His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport, but it won’t be his name. We are just waiting.