Stormi Webster is three years old and may soon be launching her own brand

According to what leaked from some videos posted on social channels by Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, the daughter of the entrepreneur and the rapper Trevis Scott it could debut with its own brand. Just three years old. Indeed, the American influencer who gravitates to the galaxy Kardashian, whose profile is the first on Instagram by number of followers, posted on his channel Youtube a series of videos, Inside Kylie cosmetics, in which he talks about the opening of his cosmetics brand, Kylie cosmetics. In the video, in which Kyile’s mother also appears, Kris, there is Stormi inside the Kylie cosmetics headquarters, where she has a small pink and white table set for children, which Jenner defined, in the caption, “Stormi’s personal office, where she does all her business”.

Jenner added: “He’s actually going to launch a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while.” This detail is joined by an old initiative by Kylie Jenner, who in May 2019 had deposited more brands under the register of Kylie baby. Brands that included accessories and products such as nappies, strollers, rompers and even cosmetic items. Last month, Jenner also posted a photo during her daughter Stormi’s bath time tagging @kyliebaby, an account that exists but has no posts yet (although it already has over 800,000 followers). It could be a profile opened by the mother and ready for Stormi just when the daughter should enter the business.

Stormi has always been one of the most famous baby influencers thanks to her mother’s profile, in which she appears frequently. But it is not the only one. Very well known, for example, are the twin sisters Ava And lea, known on Instagram as Clementswins, or the three children of the American family Wixom, active on the popular platform such as Collette Wixom. In Italy, there is certainly one of the most famous Leone Lucia Ferragni, son of Chiara Ferragni And Fedez, very present and often the protagonist of the Instagram stories of his parents. They are all boys and girls of a few years, less than five, and are, on the one hand, a vehicle for communicating the baby products of their parents or companies, such as rompers or shoes, but also catalysts of attention for funny videos or acts of sweetness. (All rights reserved)