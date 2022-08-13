Stormi Webster won’t let Kylie Jenner dress her anymore

Looks like we’ve got a 4-year-old fashionista on our hands.

Sharing photos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Instagram stories yesterday, Kylie Jenner revealed that the toddler has some strong opinions when it comes to clothes.

“She won’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner, 24, wrote below a photo of the tot in a tie-dye T-shirt, adding three sad face emojis.

The revelation likely won’t surprise Kardashian fans. Little Stormi has always been a stylish kid.

Boasting more designer duds than most adults, the reality TV star’s eldest has an enviable wardrobe – in fact, she carried a $12,000 Hermès backpack and a Prada bag while she was only two years old.

Jenner shared her sadness about Stormi’s style decisions on Instagram. kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently gave fans a glimpse of her toddler’s closet on TikTok, showing off everything from Prada and Fendi hats to $590 Gucci logo sandals.

Among the other photos Jenner shared on her Instagram Story yesterday was one of Stormi wearing a pink and white Dior logo romper while lounging on a golf cart and holding her doll.

The look was actually a match moment with mum, who previously posted a photo of them in the pairing looks, writing “Hope she wants to match me forever.”

Stormi rocked Dior while driving a golf cart in one of her mom’s Instagram photos. kyliejenner/Instagram

Although it seems like “forever” didn’t quite work out, the tot has paired up with her mom multiple times over the years before putting her foot down in designer attire.

Whether it’s wearing custom Ralph & Russo in 2019, Versace bikinis in 2021, or Bottega Veneta for Christmas 2020, Jenner has always made sure the duo look perfect together.

The stylish toddler loves a designer bag. kyliejenner/Instagram

And while she certainly has opinions about her outfits, it turns out Stormi even got a glimpse of her mom’s Kylie Baby bath and skincare line.

“These are all Stormi tested and approved,” the beauty mogul said of her baby care line when it launched.

And while Stormi may now be her own stylist, Jenner’s son, who was born in February as Wolf Jacques Webster, is still young enough to dress for a few years.