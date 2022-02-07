Storms of Snow and Burian a stone’s throw from Italy, but will they also come to us? We tell you the whole truth »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Snow storms and Burian a stone’s throw from Italy, but will they also come to us? We tell you the whole truth

Burian a stone’s throw from ItalyIn these days the images of the blizzards, triggered by the fearsome wind of Burian, which overwhelmed Eastern Europe, just a stone’s throw from Italy.

Many are asking us: “but will they also come to us”? By analyzing the forecast forecast for the next few days, we can now give you one answer concrete, then also drawing one trend for a start of February that promises to be very interesting.

Let’s start by saying that with the term Burian it identifies a icy northeasterly wind that during the winter it blows on the icy and endless Siberian lands or the Kazakh steppes towards the Urals and the Sarmatic plains. Often it goes into Asia as far as Xinjiang (China), while more rarely it crosses the Urals, invading Europe. The term derives from the Russian language or even earlier from the Turkish buragan, which means “very strong wind”. In fact the gusts of wind can reach 100 km / h often accompanied by snow storms that lead to drastic reductions in visibility, greatly increasing sensitivity to cold.

Geographical origin. It all begins in the endless plains and steppes between Siberia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and the other former Soviet Republics of Central Asia. Here, during the winter period, the strong cooling, induced by a reduced solar radiation and the distance from the sea, leads to the formation of an icy layer of air a few kilometers high, defined in the technical term “film”. The freezing air gives rise to the famous Russian-Siberian anticyclone, a thermal anticyclone which, unlike the dynamic ones (such as that of the Azores), is not always synonymous with stable and sunny weather.

Triggering causes. Only with certain baric configurations the Burian manages to invade Europe. In fact, as confirmed by the climatological past and the scientific literature, for this to happen, a precise baric pattern must be created on the old continent, the so-called “Woeikoff Bridge“: in practice it originates when the high pressure of the Azores stretches from the Atlantic to reach Scandinavia, joining in part with the Russian Siberian high pressure. The icy flow described above begins to flow like a real” river air “along the eastern edge of the high pressure bridge pushing towards the heart of Europe, where it penetrates with icy winds from the North East that bring a thermal collapse and local blizzard (snow storms).

And that’s exactly what happened in the last few days between

Greece and Turkey, where they actually registered blizzards. The capital

Athens it was literally submerged by 40/50 cm of snow fresh in a few hours by giving fairytale postcards with the Acropolis immersed in atmospheres more typical of the Alps than of the Aegean Sea. Second Costas Lagouvardos, research director of the National Observatory of Athens, it is the coldest wave since 1968.

And in Italy? A fast arctic blitz it could affect some regions of our country between the second part of Monday 31 January and Tuesday 1 February. In detail, the arrival of very cold air currents descending from Northern Europe will favor the formation of a cyclonic vortex on the middle and upper Adriatic that will unleash the prime rainfall, starting from Emilia Romagna, with snowfall up to 900 meters above sea level. Subsequently, the worsening will extend to the Center-South where there will be thunderstorms, even of strong intensity, accompanied by intense and very cold winds from the northern quadrants. Attention because given the decline in temperatures will also come back the snow that will descend below form of real snowstorms on inland areas with flakes up in the hills (around 4/500 meters), with Marche, Abruzzo And Molise favorite.

