story and success of an unexpected cult

The Eighties that have so much inspired the last decade of cinema and television are a treasure trove of generational cult that have now entered popular culture, contaminating it with jokes and iconic gestures than in theirs universality now assume that the reference is taken for granted. Thus, the “do not cross the flows” immediately refers to Ghostbusters“No one can put Baby in the corner” a Dirty Dacing“I split you in two” a Rocky IV and we could go on and on with The Goonies, The Blues Brothers, Blade Runner and so on.

But there is only one timeless martial arts cult that can be seen by young and old alike because it is at the same time a great story of friendship and education. Perhaps it will not be necessary to shake your hands to the sound of “Give the wax, remove the wax” or even put yourself in the position of the crane to understand that we are talking about Karate Kidthe 1984 feature starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka themselves – aka Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence – now reaping hits on Netflix with the revival show Cobra Kai (keep up with our Cobra Kai 4 review which also introduces Terry Silver’s evolution as a villain).

Of bullies and karate

It all begins when a 17-year-old decides to embrace not only martial arts, but the whole philosophical system behind them to face a gang of bullies that annoys him. No, we are not talking about Daniel LaRusso and his path with Master Miyagi of the late Pat Morita, but about Robert Mark Kamen.

And who would he be trying to appropriate the legacy of Karate Kid? Simple, he who created that heritage. After the unfortunate events of bullying that occurred in 1969 at the New York World’s Fair, Kamen finds himself as a master a Marine captain who preaches violence, leaving Robert longing for more that he finds in Goju-ryu. a form of karate that has its roots in Okinawa and which is based on a defensive block and counterattack strategy. His teacher speaks little English, but he learned everything from his sensei: Chojun Miyagi. Before long Kamen fully embraced that philosophy and years later he was introduced to the film industry by Frank Price of Columbia Pictures, who told him that the producer Jerry Weintraub came across an article about a bullied boy pushed by his mother to go to karate school to defend himself.

Could Kamen write something about it? What better opportunity for Robert to build Daniel Weber’s path (yes, no LaRusso yet) from a bullied teenager to a karate champion by mixing it with a good dose of autobiography? It is on these assumptions that Kamen writes the 109-page script with a title that nobody likesbecause The Karate Kid reminiscent of a sequel to a b-movie likely intended for drive-ins only, and one that many in the same crew will deem a hole in the water from the start.

Uncle Pat

Especially with the strange ideas that the director of Rocky, John Avildsenchosen to direct the film, goes to the production on the casting of that Pat Morita stand-up comedy that nobody wants to see as Sensei Miyagi, when you could have Toshiro Mifune straight from Kurosawa. Too bad that Mifune doesn’t speak a word of English and that Avildsen insists to the point of recording an audition of Pat that will bring the producers to tears, convincing them that there is only one Mr. Miyagi.

His presence has a real Zen effect on the whole crew, who come to call him “Uncle Pat”. Yet, Pat Morita is an American to all intents and purposes, born and raised in the States, despite the fact that he really was interned in a concentration camp for Japanese during the Second World War, like all Japanese-Americans forced to sell homes and properties to forcibly move into these structures because they were considered a potential danger after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A chapter addressed in the cinema perhaps for the first time by Karate Kid, with references also to the 442nd Regiment made up of Japanese, the most decorated of the conflict. In the Miyagi tragedy, Morita partially revises himself and his family, culminating in the drunk scene that earned him an Oscar nomination.

Towards the tournament, towards success

Ralph Macchio eventually he will conquer the role of the protagonist Daniel LaRusso, but will have to contend with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Charlie Sheen, to get to Emilio Estevez and Nicolas Cage. To empathize more with the character, much of the film is shot in locations in Los Angeles that are not seen in cinemas and on TV. To interpret Johnny Lawrence is chosen William Zabkaunknown at the time, but with the right physique du rôle and the perfect aptitude to be a Cobra Kai.

John Avildsen therefore deliberately gathers Zabka and the young colleagues of the Kreese dojo to make them fraternize by riding motorcycles and forming an alliance together, far from Macchio. The same Martin Koveinterpreter of John Kreese, is introduced to the boys only on the set, directly in part, to make it more realistic. None of them know karate, except Kove himself; to train Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do in separate locations and with opposite methodologies and ideals he is hired Pat Johnson, a veteran of Korea and captain of Chuck Norris’ martial arts team. Everything, of course, culminates in the final scene of the All Valley Tournament in the location set up for the occasion in the Metadome of California State University in Northridge, where a couple of thousand extras are invited and organized a real karate competition among young athletes to be held in the background of the shooting in which the actors of the film appear. Macchio and Zabka rehearsed the choreography for months and performed it in its entirety for the first time in front of this huge audience, as if it were a theatrical performance.

In the end, Daniel defeats Johnny with the iconic kick, a shot conceived by Kamen in a totally cinematic way, a position easily knocked down by the opponent, moreover a move that would certainly have led to a disqualification in real life. But the blow works, it is a success, a rematch, a victory from which we already see Cobra Kai seeds sproutingthe revival that decades later will bring back the saga of Karate Kid.

John Avildsen is very satisfied, he doesn’t even want to shoot the next scene, the one in which Kreese almost kills Lawrence but is defeated by Miyagi. He would like to close with the tournament. Fortunately, someone puts him back on the right path and also fears the possibility of a sequel if everything goes well. That is in fact a scene that opens up horizons, then as thirty years later.

The Karate Kid’s legacy

Karate Kid he made his debut in theaters and immediately earned 5 million dollars, then 5 the following week and again the following week. The film cost 8 million; in the end he will collect 90. A success. A sequel is immediately put in the pipeline that allows Kamen to go to Okinawa to train and meet his teacher, then a third film arrives that goes too far off the rails, so that none of these titles can replicate the magic of the first. A genuineness perhaps given by the impellence of the values ​​presented and the thrill of a result that is not guaranteed at all, which will soon be replaced by the easy money, the goose that lays the golden eggs to be exploited to the last.

Fortunately, later a fourth sequel in the mid-nineties starring Hilary Swank e an unfortunate reboot of 2010 with Jaden Smith, a group of creatives who in the Eighties were just children presents to Zabka and Macchio a project to revive the saga three decades later, with the same characters but with different perspectives and intentions. Cobra Kai was born, in some ways a pure expression of fandom, in others an intelligent narration that demonstrates how the love for a story can continue to bear fruit even after many years and embellish some storylines and protagonists certainly not brilliant in origin. But that’s another story.