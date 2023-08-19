Health

Story of a 17-year-old girl who has been suffering from excruciating headaches for six years

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

a naila has been suffering for six years Headache intolerable and persistent. He is 17 years old and tells that his life is a real ordeal. The young woman is suffering from Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH), a rare disease with no cure or treatment.

This pathology, among other things, causes constant headaches at the levels intolerable, he just started suffering from the symptoms 11 years, At first they thought she had a migraine, but later she started losing vision.

affected vision

Six years later, they haven’t been able to find a way to ease the pain that incapacitates her and keeps her locked in the house most of the time. it also affects optic nerve: Your field of vision is frontal only. That is, you cannot see what is on the sides, top or bottom.

The young woman tells that while walking around the house, she bangs against the door frame and sometimes gets scared when crossing the pedestrian crossing on the street. niusdiario,

there is no specific treatment

According to the Association of Patients and Families with Intracranial Hypertension of Spain (ADEFHIC), the disease that Nyla suffers from causes an increase in the pressure of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within the cranial cavity. without reasonable cause,

The body reacts in the same way as if there was a brain tumor. Faced with it, no specific medicinal or surgical treatment exists, treatment only one of two InterferenceLike drainage valves, which are “patched” to reduce pain, and not always.


locked in the house

In his case, he takes 15 to 17 pills every day. yet he still suffers More Pain daily. He hardly leaves the house, does not interact with anyone and cannot attend class in person.

He tells that his dream is to study neurosurgery and find solutions for cases like his, even though he knows his illness won’t make it easy for him.

(TagstoTranslate)health

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Nutritionist proposes an alternative to “miracle diets”

January 12, 2023

UCM opens competition to study a medical specialty

January 20, 2023

Hickey, the first dating and friendship app for people with autism

4 days ago

The prices of these medicines have tripled

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button