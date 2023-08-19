Story of a 17-year-old girl who has been suffering from excruciating headaches for six years

a naila has been suffering for six years Headache intolerable and persistent. He is 17 years old and tells that his life is a real ordeal. The young woman is suffering from Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH), a rare disease with no cure or treatment.

This pathology, among other things, causes constant headaches at the levels intolerable, he just started suffering from the symptoms 11 years, At first they thought she had a migraine, but later she started losing vision.

affected vision

Six years later, they haven’t been able to find a way to ease the pain that incapacitates her and keeps her locked in the house most of the time. it also affects optic nerve: Your field of vision is frontal only. That is, you cannot see what is on the sides, top or bottom.

The young woman tells that while walking around the house, she bangs against the door frame and sometimes gets scared when crossing the pedestrian crossing on the street. niusdiario,

there is no specific treatment

According to the Association of Patients and Families with Intracranial Hypertension of Spain (ADEFHIC), the disease that Nyla suffers from causes an increase in the pressure of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within the cranial cavity. without reasonable cause,

The body reacts in the same way as if there was a brain tumor. Faced with it, no specific medicinal or surgical treatment exists, treatment only one of two InterferenceLike drainage valves, which are “patched” to reduce pain, and not always.





locked in the house

In his case, he takes 15 to 17 pills every day. yet he still suffers More Pain daily. He hardly leaves the house, does not interact with anyone and cannot attend class in person.

He tells that his dream is to study neurosurgery and find solutions for cases like his, even though he knows his illness won’t make it easy for him.