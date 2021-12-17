story of a failed love?

There are many Hollywood actors and actresses who know each other on the set of a film in which they both act and end up falling in love. Sometimes, however, wonderful friendships can arise on the set, such as the one between Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, met in 1994 while they were recording Speed. The two also collaborated in 2006 in the film The lake house of the time. Just around the time the two actors were starring together in the early 2000s romantic film, rumors arose that Keanu and Sandra were having an affair. Neither has ever commented on this news, until some time ago the actress of Miss Detective stated a Esquire that “They could have survived” as a couple.

Could Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves be a couple or were they?

The actress revealed that “He and I can only grow together on parallel paths, meeting for dinner and working together. Could I have said this if he dumped me or pissed me off? Probably not”. The two actors also spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about their possible relationship. During one of the episodes with the famous presenter, Keanu Reeves had discovered that his colleague at the time of Speed she had a crush on him, her answer was: “I knew it. Obviously she didn’t know that I had a crush on her either. “

This could have been the beginning of a relationship, yet everything that exists between the two is pure friendship, made up of sincerity and new experiences, such as Sandra Bullock’s first tasting of truffles thanks to Keanu Reeves. The actress in fact remembered that “During a banal conversation about champagne and truffles, I confessed to Keanu that I had never eaten them.” The next day the actor showed up with truffles for his friend. A beautiful friendship and a beautiful gesture that would have been the perfect start of an interminable love story.

