Story of a respectable family, who is Andrea Arru who plays Michele as a young man? Age, Parents, Good Morning Mom, Armani, Instagram

Andrea Arru is a very young actor, currently in the cast of Story of a decent family. But what else do we still know about him?

Who is Andrea Arru?

Biography and parents

Andrea Arru is 14 years old and was born on August 18, 2007 in Ploaghe, in the province of Sassari. His parents have always encouraged him to follow the path of acting and fashion; the very young actor, in fact, was also a model in the past, enjoying great success in children’s campaigns. Usually on the set he shows up with his beloved grandfather Mario. Andrea’s entry into the world of entertainment is due to his mother and father who decided to contact the famous fashion agency in Rome, the Peter Pan, who chose him to make him the face of several very important photo shoots.

Armani

As we said, Andrea Arru also had a past as a model: at just 8 years old, in fact, he was chosen for the children’s campaign of Armani. In addition to having collaborated with the important fashion house, the young actor and baby model also walked the runway for Ferrè. Roberto Arru, Andrea’s father, is very proud of his son and here’s what he revealed about the Armani children’s campaign in which the baby model participated:

The photo that portrays him at Milan central station, face of the Armani Junior advertising campaign, on the social page of the famous fashion house, had more likes than that of George Clooney.

Story of a decent family

Andrea Arru on the set of Story of a decent family he always arrives accompanied by his grandfather Mario. The young actor, however, at the moment does not yet feel the weight of success on his shoulders and dreams of a normal life made of friendship, love and affection. Here are his words about his experience in Stefano Reali’s television series:

In three months I had to learn to play the guitar acceptably, I’ve always liked listening to music but making it… well, that’s another thing! Singing has always terrified me and yet I had to try my hand at singing too! For the rest, I got into this role quite easily, feeling it very ‘mine’ and I’m working hard to play it at its best. Then it will be up to the public to assess whether I have succeeded. Perhaps it is the best way to thank for all these beautiful opportunities that life has offered me.

On his new status as a successful actor, Andrea says:

I feel like a lucky boy – he admits – but my parents taught me that to reach the goals in school, in sport, in life, it takes a lot, a lot of effort. And never give up.

good morning mom

Andrea Arru has taken part in several fictions and also in some films for the big screen: many remember him above all for his role in good morning mom in which he played Raoul Bova as a child.

Instagram

On Instagram Andrea Arru on Instagram can be found by clicking directly HERE.