story of a true love

She is one of the most successful actresses of the last thirty years, winner of the 2003 Academy Award for The Hours, while he is an international legend of country music: they are both Australians and together they form one of the most envied celebrity couples in the world. We are talking about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban who, now married for more than fifteen years, with the passage of time have managed to transform their understanding into a solid love relationship that is at the base supported by a deep esteem and a great friendship. After the 2006 wedding, the couple welcomed two daughters but the surprises did not end there: let’s not waste any more time and let’s dive together to discover one of the most beautiful love stories in all of Hollywood.

KMazurGetty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: how they met and the first years of love

Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 at the G’Day Usa Gala in Los Angeles. She said she liked him right away, but she didn’t think she was noticed in turn. The actress came from a very difficult period in her life. After divorcing Tom Cruise she had dedicated herself body and soul to her work and all those efforts had been rewarded by the precious Academy statuette but on a personal level things were not going so well: Nicole has stated several times that in those years she was felt very lonely. Keith on the other hand was battling the demons of his cocaine addiction at the time and was often a guest at a rehab center in Nashville. TO Vanity Fair Kidman summed up their lives in early 2005 as follows: “I think we were two lonely people who managed to meet at a time when they opened up to each other.” Six months after that first approach Keith called her and they soon began taking long motorcycle rides near New York or traveling together on the singer’s tour stops that year. It didn’t take long for the relationship to take a very serious turn and as early as November Nicole was sporting an official engagement ring in public. Fast forward a few months and here comes the orange blossom, with the wedding celebrated in June 2006 in front of an audience of famous guests such as Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts, before treating yourself to a dream honeymoon among the white beaches of Tahiti . It seems like a fairy tale, but instead the first really difficult moments arrive because Keith falls back into her substance abuse and Nicole finds herself having to face a very painful period. In an interview a few years later Keith revealed that in those months he seriously risked destroying himself and his marriage but that the affection and closeness of his wife were decisive in being able to turn the page and put everyone behind him. bad habits. Love for Nicole has not only changed his life, it has given him the opportunity to start a new one.

Loading... Advertisements

MatrixGetty Images

The two daughters of the Kidman-Urban couple

The true love between Nicole and Keith soon paid off with the arrival in the family of two beautiful girls: Sunday Rose was born in 2008 while at the end of 2010 it was the turn of Faith Margaret, from a surrogate pregnancy. The eldest is now a thirteen-year-old girl and she really seems to have taken almost everything from her father, of which she is a female copy; looking at the photos of the younger one, on the other hand, one has the impression of going back in time and being able to see Nicole Kidman as a teenager because the similarity between the two is simply incredible: the same cascade of ginger curls, skin like porcelain and unmistakable blue eyes. The two parents have tried to protect the privacy of the two daughters as much as possible since their birth and in fact on social networks or on the web it is rare to find videos or photos that portray them. An exception to this extreme confidentiality was at the 2021 Golden Globe award ceremony when the whole Kidman Urban family showed up in full force in connection from the sofa at home, forming a tender and close-knit picture. Although they are both very young, it seems that both Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have already shown a great passion for the world of acting and are therefore willing to follow in their mother’s footsteps to pursue a career as an actress. Nicole does everything to encourage them and has started giving private acting lessons at home: we are sure that with a teacher of this type the two little girls will not struggle to carve out important roles soon! Actually, on closer inspection their career has already begun: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have in fact participated in Big Little Lies in 2017 and more recently they had a small part in the HBO series The Undoing in which they starred alongside their mother who was the protagonist.

Taylor HillGetty Images

The latest news about the couple and their love

After all these years together, two daughters and the many work commitments that often lead them to travel the world, Keith and Nicole still seem in love like the first months of acquaintance and every red carpet they are always hand in hand, intent on exchanging complicit glances. One of the secrets of the stability and duration of their relationship is all in the fact that for both of them their love story is at the top of the priority scale. Several times the two have revealed that although the working days can be exhausting, when they return home they are totally dedicated to their partner and this constant commitment to each other has consolidated a truly unshakable trust. In 2014, for example, Nicole went through some rough weeks after her father’s sudden death but her husband was always close to her, allowing her to overcome her grief and prompting her to declare to Ellen DeGeneres: “It’s great when your partner supports you in these moments: Keith is special, I always want him by my side. I would do anything for that man ». Sometimes in a happy marriage even a little romance doesn’t hurt and what’s sweeter than the person you love dedicating a song written for you? This is exactly what happens in 2018 when Keith decides to describe his wife’s qualities in the text of the captivating ballad Gemini which shows all his love for the woman he has chosen next to him. In the world of Hollywood it is rare that a couple manages to last long and keep their feelings intact: Keith and Nicole are a splendid exception and we can only hope for the best for what is in effect a true great love.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io