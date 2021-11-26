story of an Italian success

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 award awarded to Elisabetta Franchi it is just one of the many successful stages of this Italian woman by now known in the sector fashion worldwide.

Its name is linked to the famous brand of women’s clothes and accessories and tells a surprising entrepreneurial story of determination, ability and important goals.

Recognition as businesswoman of the year received in the Milan Stock Exchange building, it offered Elisabetta Franchi a further opportunity to make known her personal climb towards success in Italian fashion.

The Made in Italy in the sector finds in the history of this woman a new confirmation of her quality. Let’s find out who is Elisabetta Franchi and how much its brand is worth today.

Who is Elisabetta Franchi, successful Italian designer

Born in 1968, Elisabetta Franchi was born and raised in Bologna in a large and humble family: four brothers and a strong mother who also played the role of father, an absent figure.

From an early age, the future designer nurtured a passion for fashion so much that her doll became the first model to wear the clothes of her dreams. It was precisely this common toy that inspired him in 1998, when he founded the Betty Blue Spa with the CELYN b collection.

Before starting the adventure of her brand, Elisabetta Franchi works in an underwear counter at the market and then as a saleswoman, in the primary need to work and earn money that her family could not give her to study.

In 1995 he decides to open his own small atelier, where he begins to create his clothes with just 5 collaborators. In 1998 Betty Blue Spa was born in 2008, the Bolognese stylist takes the first important step towards new goals: she inaugurates the headquarters of the Maison obtained from a former pharmaceutical factory in the countryside of Bologna.

The fashion creations officially took over the Elisabetta Franchi brand in 2012 and in 2013 the first showroom was opened in Milan, the city of fashion par excellence in Italy.

Her style therefore begins to take shape in a defined and recognizable way and her garments parade on the prestigious catwalks of the Milan Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2015 collection.

The Elisabetta Franchi brand it knows no obstacles and today it is one of the most appreciated by the female world, not only in Italy. There are several world stars who have chosen the designer’s dresses and among them are Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Dita Von Teese, Kourtney Kardashian.

Not only the style of the garments, Elisabetta Franchi herself becomes a brand, symbolizing tenacity, determination, all-female passion. A docu-series on Real Time is also dedicated to her, “Being Elizabeth”, in which the entrepreneur talks about herself.

In 2019 she was awarded the title of Knight of the Order “Al Merito della Repubblica Italiana” by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and in the same year she created the Elisabetta Franchi Onlus Foundation, with which she financed numerous initiatives in support of animals.

On his official website, his presentation begins like this:

“A woman who gets excited and knows how to excite. Because his life itself is an emotion. Lived fully without sparing, with only one goal: to fulfill the dreams of a little girl who has always seen her world and her truest essence in fashion. A desire that has come true. “

How much are Elisabetta Franchi’s brand and fashion worth

To understand how far Elisabetta Franchi has come from her humble youth to adult success, just read the numbers of her brand.

In 2019, revenues hit a share 120 billion euros and its stores boast an increasingly widespread distribution: 1,100 multi-brand and 87 mono-brand boutiques are located in cities such as: Paris, Milan, Madrid, Moscow, Dubai. Next goal: to conquer the US market.

Elisabetta Franchi likes to repeat that passion and sacrifice have allowed her to be successful, as she stated in a recent interview with Velvetmag:

“I built my company brick by brick. Always working. There have never been Saturdays, Sundays, holidays. But for those who, like me, do it out of passion and devotion, everything that comes is unexpected. “

Strengthened by its motto If you want you can, in 2020 it is also inserted by Forbes among the 100 successful Italian women.

The story of Elisabetta Franchi is the umpteenth proof of how much Italy there is in world fashion. In the motivation for the award as entrepreneur of the year, we read that the following was chosen: