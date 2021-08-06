News

Story of Camila Cabello, small (big and beautiful) woman

Posted on
Female artist #1 in the world for global streams on Spotify.

The Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello it is experiencing its golden moment. Alongside, as we well know by now, of Shawn Mendes. And, today, finally comes out his new album Romance. And his life is more of a novel: it’s a real fairy tale.

The very famous one of Perrault, Cinderella. Camila Cabello will be the protagonist of the film, expected in theaters in February 2021. And it will be the first Latin American Cinderella.

A Cinderella dai dark and curly hair. And from the typical traits of latinas. Expression of contemporary beauty, Inclusive and alternative.

But between now and 2021, there is time….

camila cabello

Camila Cabello during the last performance at KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Texas. Photo GettyImages

Camila Cabello, beauty ambassador

From above (or rather from below) of his 1.57 cm of height, Camila embodies a concentrate of sensuality and forms.

New album and super boyfriend in love and film debut at the gates: the señorita, 22 years old, is always more beautiful. Her last role concerns beauty.

After beginning as Ambassador L’Oréal Paris last September, during the Parisian Fashion Week, at the Défilé L’Oréal Paris 2019, Camila appeared last December 4 in New York.

camila cabello

Alongside Amber Heard, another iconic testimonial L’Oréal Paris, at the 14th edition of the Women of Worth Awards, organized by the cosmetic multinational French.

Beautiful and super Latin. With a super latin flowery dress.

Let’s look at his beauty evolution waiting to see it, live. Camila Cabello will be in concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan next June 24, 2020. For its first Italian date.

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


