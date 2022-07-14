Story of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively proves that with the right person, a relationship will last forever

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

This renowned couple has shown the world that the magic of love can be preserved through the years. Look at his story.

Last update: July 13, 2022

Many people have the thought that love cannot last forever.. They feel that sooner or later disagreements appear.

In addition, they believe that this idea is much more impossible in celebrities, since they spend their time meeting new people and having contact with a large number of admirers.

Nevertheless, many celebrities have already shown the world that it is possible to have a love that retains the same magic over the years. As is the case with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

For this reason, in this article we tell you about their idyll and we reveal the secrets that, according to them, are essential to take care of a relationship.

It all started with a friendship

Ryan and Blake met on a recording set. Together they had a leading role in the movie Green Lantern.

However, although they seemed attractive, it was impossible for them to start flirting from the first moment. They both had partners.

They had no choice but to become good friends. In this way, they learned to know each other perfectly, fostered a wonderful trust and became inseparable confidants.

Fate had prepared a much closer emotional bond for them. The two remained single and in 2011 the possibility of starting a relationship appeared.

So they decided to venture out. As long as they were friends they realized that the connection that flowed when they were together was magnificent.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

To start the romance, Ryan and Blake went to a sushi restaurant and had a great time.. Thus, they ended up convincing themselves that their souls were twins.

From that moment they continued to have many other dates as boyfriends. In 2012 they decided to take a further step, because through a secret wedding, they united their hearts forever.

After that, they were encouraged to reveal their union to family, friends and the public. From the first moment they knew they were going to be together for the rest of their lives.

However, they made it clear that in addition to husbands, they would continue to be best friends. That strategy would allow them to build a much more effective trust and support network.

It’s like that over the years they have managed to build a beautiful family that has 3 children, named Inez, James and Betty. In addition, in each public or virtual event it is evident that the relationship continues to have the same shine from the beginning, despite the fact that 11 years have passed.

A large number of people have asked them for the keys to having a love that lasts a lifetime and they have shared their secrets.

The recommendations of the couple so that a love is preserved forever

First, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have stated that it is essential that couples offer each other the possibility of being best friends. This methodology allows them to tell each other everything, get to know each other better and support each other unconditionally.

On the other hand, they assert that it is vital to spend a great deal of quality time with your partner. This is how they can remind each other how important they are to each other, strengthen the bond and fight together for their goals.

This family usually travels together every time they have a shoot, so that absences are not responsible for distancing them. In addition, so that they can dedicate the same time of care to their children.

Added to it, the couple is clear that a sense of humor is crucial to keep their hearts happy and not fall into monotony. They invite all relationships to never lose the initiative to make jokes.

Finally, they affirm that one of the most relevant secrets is that couples are aware that they are a great team. In this way, they can identify errors together, find the relevant solutions and evolve together.

