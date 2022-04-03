story of the nightmare of a family at war against Covid – Targatocn.it

The first symptoms at the beginning of March 2020: strong muscle and bone pain, such as annoying stabs. The fever went up the next day. The doubt was immediate. At the table with my wife we ​​immediately asked ourselves the question “But it won’t be …”

In the freshly printed book “Pirates” (Echos edizioni – Giaveno), Fabio Garnero tells the story face to face with Covid that attacked him and all of his loved ones, plunging them into a nightmare, in the initial period of the contagion in which information was still few and uncertainties many, on various fronts.

“My youngest son had a strange and bad flu already at the beginning of February, which was later detected by Covid, because the disease had already been underway for a long time”. So says the author, from Saluzzo, architect, one of the major experts and restorers of sundials.

The story traces the infection back to well before the report on February 21, 2020, when in Codogno, patient number one was discovered and, going back in the history of the epidemic in Italy and Europe, reported in Wuhan on January 9 of the the same year, 8,864 kilometers away as the crow flies from Saluzzo.

The book is a meticulous diary, which gathers together everything they have noted, day by day, since they began to feel ill: in the timeline of Fabio’s first 15 days of illness, at home without treatment and without a tampon, followed by the race. in the emergency room in Saluzzo, in the emergency hospitalization in Cuneo and then in Ceva in intensive care up to the illness of the whole family.

Because it was a whole family: the wife Grace and the three children, Carlandrea then 9 years old, Francis of 15 and Margherita Pizza of 17, to be infected and blocked at home for a total of 96 days, between February and May, between illness and bureaucracy, with the problems of illness, lack of tampons up to the supply of food in supermarkets when the cash is finished and, he adds “They refused him the use of cards”, concluding with the beautiful note of the solidarity of friends and citizens, priests, mayor, carabinieri, community Cenacolo.

In the book we enter a war reportage through which Garnero and his friends tell of those infernal circles, with the suspense of a thriller and the clarity of a chronicle, where we read the fear, the disorientation due to the lack of health information, the feeling of have guns pointed at you. “On all the heavy sense of abandonment “.

In the reportage there are two fronts: on the one hand the invisible enemy, a virus that steals air and shakes the lungs, a fight against the last molecule of oxygen, for all family members. And then there is the clash with the lack of health certainties, with the management of an unprecedented emergency, the precautionary measures that contradict each other, the treatments and controls that take different directions, the deportations by ambulance, the chaos, and the acts of courage and affection of those who never wanted to give up.

And the temptation, Garnero concludes, to become pirates, to escape from an uncontrollable world. “Pirates as the only way to react against bureaucracy and the lack of truth ”.

The book (13 euros is on sale in bookstores and on the Echos editions website), will shortly be presented publicly in the territory and in the publishing house’s stand during the Book Fair in Turin, where the author will sign the copies, on Saturday 21 May. .