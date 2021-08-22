Story review | Burying the Ex by Joe Dante

When a little film like The Hole 3D (2009) stands as a reference title for the second part of your career, something, unfortunately, it means. And, alas, Joe Dante, who returned to the scene five years later with the load of hopes of his fans behind him, could not even match what had already been a laughable enough result by his standards, bringing to the cinema the story of the submissive employee of a video store whose ex-girlfriend comes back to life just when the boy had managed to find someone else to spend his happy moments with. Burying The Ex – Burying my ex – even premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2014 – it’s an undead horror comedy that feels as dated as a Rubik’s Cube – both in its attitude towards sex and its sense of humor – but it’s not half as addicting as that nerd puzzle.

Sure, if you keep your expectations very low and treat it like one of many titles straight-to-video unpretentious for a fun Friday night, it might not bore you too much. What it fails to do, at least not in the hoped-for way, is to convince fans of the B-movies that Joe Dante here tries to court, scattering throughout the 90 minutes scant references to European horror and Roger Corman’s films on which he began to work, even coming to entrust to Dick Miller (legendary character actor and star of Gremlins) a small role.

Burying The Ex – Burying my ex – which was also branded with Rated R – he seems too nervous about losing his’ charm crossover‘to try to be remotely a cult production, but the wider audience it aimed at was unlikely to take the bait of a script that accumulates cliché upon cliché in its desperate search for sympathy in style. Shaun of the dead insane American style.

There is a certain lightheartedness and freedom from convention in some scenes, of course, and the three young protagonists – Anton Yelchin (Star Trek), Ashley Greene (the saga of Twilight) And Alexandra Daddario (back from Percy Jackson And True Detective) – they do their best bravely enough with the material they have at their disposal. But it is just as glaring as lack of confidence, comic sophistication and character development of a rom-com about contemporary zombies like Warm Bodies.

Max (Yelchin) works in a shop that sells horror DVDs, movie posters and Halloween accessories. He is in a relationship with Evelyn (Greene), a sexy but nasty environmentalist whose insistence on hybrid cars and a passion for tofu unleash a series of tired and predictable anti-green gags. A scruffy stepbrother (Oliver Cooper), who somehow manages to attract the attention of a number of beautiful girls, acts as the old-fashioned little devil voice of Max’s conscience as Max begins to feel encircled by the growing female behavior Alpha of Evelyn, encouraging him to “text her” to download her before she can completely ’emasculate’ him.

Loading... Advertisements

Luckily another pretty pretty woman enters Max’s life: Olivia (Daddario), a ‘family goth’ who runs a horror-themed ice cream emporium called (sigh) ‘I Scream’ and who she is the girl of everybody’s dreams geek – a sexy girl with whom one can discuss George A. Romero’s filmography without boring her. When Evelyn has a fatal accident just before Max is planning to break up with her, the field seems so clear for Max and Olivia’s romance to blossom. Except that there is a very important background, with the two lovebirds who had previously sworn eternal love in the presence of a scary toy genius inside Max’s shop.

When she reappears among the living after exiting her grave with her claws, she is not exactly a zombie, just a ‘returning’, whose gradual physical decay is measured by the handcrafted makeup of her rotting wounds and the release of sticky sewage.

Marked by a standard orchestral soundtrack, Burying The Ex – Burying my ex is essentially an unambitious divertissement, which fails mostly because none of its protagonists go beyond the stereotype: the sensitive nerd, the control freak girlfriend, the scruffy and not politically correct best friend and the cute and not at all threatening alternative girl. And it’s never a good idea to assume that your final audience is purely fanboys no balls and burger gobblers who can’t wait for a dominatrix to give them some punishment. And this kind of ‘lowest common denominator’ bet has a bad habit of backfiring.

Find below the international trailer by Burying The Ex – Burying My Ex:

© All rights reserved