Story review | Sylvester Stallone’s Taverna Paradiso

The Second World War has been extinguished for a few months, and already New York is full of young boys who are puzzling to make ends meet. In the filthy neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen we then meet the Carboni brothers, typical Italian-Americans. The oldest, Lenny (Armand Assante), after being a model thug, he went to repent in the trenches by offering a leg to his homeland, and now works in the morgue. The youngest, Victor (the former boxer Lee Canalito), is a sweet and harmless beast, which has found use only because it is capable of carrying tons of ice up and down the steps of the neighborhood. Then there is Cosmo (Sylvester Stallone), the second son, who doesn’t have a penny in his pocket, swears from morning to evening, and spends his time devising expedients. All around them, the smog, the muddy streets, the shabby women.

Who saw The hero of the road, a forgotten and small film directed by Walter Hill in 1975, he knows that in the late 1940s, in America, many desperate people were making a living by fighting where they happened, in the pay of tenacious bettors. So, it will not be surprising that Cosmo, sooner or later, manages to convince the rocky Victor to throw himself into the fray with tense muscles, despite the ire of the major, Lenny, who at the right moment will decide to exploit the situation too, armed with the more sordid cynicism. From round to round, the three beggars, divided by feelings but united by misery, will tear with their teeth the most ephemeral glory of Hell’s Kitchen.

Arrived in cinemas in 1978, Taverna Paradiso (better – as often happens – the original title, Paradise Alley) is the first feature film written and directed by Sylvester Stallone, sensationally revealed a couple of years earlier with Rocky, which he himself conceived (taking a cue from his own novel of the same name) and also interpreted. Rather at home behind the camera, the rising star of Hollywood, then in his early thirties, aims without much delay to the point, composing a picture of an environment with an autobiographical motive that is not at all despicable, which goes back directly to the origins of the ‘Italian stallion’.

Once again, Sylvester Stallone exhibits his in Taverna Paradiso formula (all the ingredients of classic cinema of the past, filtered by the lens of contemporary hyperrealism) and its brand, proving that he really carefully studied all the American films of the 1940s. Sure, the suburban fairy tales of the bold, naïve crafty may be unpleasant to some, but this intriguing one is never really cloying, continuing to radiate charm.

Sylvester Stallone tends, in fact, with languid melancholy, to the edifying, however unexploded fury roars inside him, source of an overbearing charisma rare around the ‘New Hollywood’. In the outline of the interpreters (among which it is worth noting Joe Spinell, the wrestler Ted DiBiase, singer Tom Waits And Frank Stallone, Sly’s younger brother), squared off with a hatchet but singularly effective, numerous precise, shrewd and professional rookies stand out in a – positively – almost revolting way.

Taverna Paradiso, in which they also stand out the music of Bill Conti, achieved a moderate success with the public (7 million dollars), but – as revealed by the same annoyed Sylvester Stallone – it was extensively remodeled by Universal, in the unhealthy belief that a few more action scenes would convince fans of Rocky to go to the cinema. A choice that however gave him many negative reviews, with critics who judged him mercilessly compared to the cult of ’76.

Find below a scene by Taverna Paradiso:

© All rights reserved