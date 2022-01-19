story trailer, new images and key art from Sony – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West it shows itself with an engaging story trailer, but also with some Images unpublished and the key art: content just published by Sony and Guerrilla Games on the PlayStation Blog.

Released on February 18, Horizon Forbidden West will carry on PS5 And PS4 a whole new adventure for Aloy as she seeks out the source of a terrible red plague that threatens to destroy the world of the future.

“When will it cross the borders ofWest Forbidden, Aloy will not have to face these dangers alone: ​​she will be accompanied by allies old and new, including faithful friends like Varl and Erend but also new entries like Zo, Alva and Kotallo “, reads the post by narrative director Ben McCaw.

Horizon Forbidden West, the key art

“Today we are proud to present our new story trailer, which offers an exciting taste of what’s in store for Aloy and his friends who will try to venture into the Forbidden West. “

“We are also thrilled to show you our new key art, which puts Aloy’s team at odds with Regalla and his rebels, as well as some of the most dangerous Machines the West has to offer.”

“Also featured in the picture are Sylens, Hekarro, chief of the Tenakth tribe, and Tilda, a new and mysterious character who has a special connection to previous civilizations.”