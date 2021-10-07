story truth between Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Harry Potter actors: Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson together? The whole story

Those who are fans of Harry Potter know it well: for years there has been talk of an alleged love story between Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. The harmony and complicity born immediately between the two never went unnoticed and on the big screen everyone noticed it. Just as many hoped for the birth of a relationship between Harry Potter and Hermione. JK Rowling, however, chose differently: the author of the famous wizard has in fact written a very different story. Hermione ended up in Ron’s arms while Harry married Ginny. If the plot of the books and films is clear, what was there instead in real life between Daniel and Emma? Why have gossip talked insistently about a flirtation between them, especially between 2008 and 2009, when the film saga was not yet over?

Daniel Radcliffe’s latest statements about Emma Watson

The great friendship that has developed between Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson has been mistaken by Harry Potter fans for something more. In reality, there was never anything between the two, as openly stated by the protagonist of the film saga. “I know fans dream of this romantic story between us but it’s impossible. Emma is a sister to me and I would see all of this as incest “, Daniel Radcliffe said at the time. A relationship that continues to this day: almost the entire Harry Potter cast is in constant contact. The set became a real family for the boys, who started acting as children. Emma has maintained excellent ties with Daniel and Rupert Grint (Ron) but especially with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

Who is Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend and Emma Watson’s private life

For years Daniel Radcliffe is engaged to colleague Erin Dran. According to the well-informed, the two will soon get married even if for the moment nothing is certain. Certainly Daniel’s private life has always been very stable despite the problems with popularity and alcohol. Emma Watson’s love life is more troubled: to date she is single. In the past he loved rugby player Tom Ducker, actor Francis Boulle, singers Rafael Cebrian and George Craig. He then had liaison with: Johnny Simmons, Will Adamowicz, Matthew Janney, Roberto Aguire, William Knight, Chord Overstreet.

JK Rowling explains why Harry and Hermione don’t end up together

“For reasons not strictly literary and with my willingness to stick to the initial plot, Hermione ends up being Ron’s partner. I am truly desolate, I can already imagine the anger of the fans of the series, but to be absolutely honest, the distance in time has given me a bit of a detachment from these books. It’s a choice I made for very personal reasons, trust me, not for credibility reasons. I really hope I don’t break anyone’s heart. However, I am the first to think that Hermione would have been luckier if she had been with Harry, because I think she and Ron should have used couples therapy“Rowling explained long ago.