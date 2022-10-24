Storytelling with Fabular on the day of the libraries in the autumn 2022 cultural program of the María Moliner Municipal Library

Location: Municipal Public Library ‘María Moliner’ of Orihuela (Plaza de la Salud, 1)

The Department of Culture and Youth of the Orihuela City Council arrange between the Monday, October 3 and Thursday, December 29at 18 hourson the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’ from the town of Orihuela new season of children’s activities inside of programming of fall 2022.

The Program of acts is he Next:

Monday October 24special activities for the day of the libraries

– 10:30 a.m.: Crafts of paperboard for school visitby Karen Jaruffe, in the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’.

– 18 hours: Session of storyteller with the titled ‘Fable’by ‘Pampol Teatre’, for ages over 3, in the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’within the special activities for him library dayunder the motto ‘BiblioTEcuida’.

Is exercise It is a journey from the ends of the Universe to a house where a mother is about to give birth, as well as an adventure in which to get excited and participate.

In addition to this free activity in the afternoonthe library has organized others with schools this year and also there will be more surprises.

The entry it is freebut for those who want they can to call to the phone 965 30 28 91 either Send a message at social networks of the librarylike Facebook.

in all activities I know they will fulfill all safety rules Y sanitary measures currently in force for the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Tuesday, October 25

– 10:30 a.m.: children’s workshop for school visit on importance of Mediterranean forestin charge of ‘Kyrios Education’, within the cycle ‘The library workshops’on the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’.

– 6 p.m.: children’s workshop for school visit on importance of Mediterranean forestin charge of ‘Kyrios Education’, within the cycle ‘The library workshops’on the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’.

Thursday October 27, 18 hours: storytelling session with the titled ‘The bookseller tells you’by Vicente Pina, from ‘Librería Códex’, within the cycle ‘The hour of the story’on the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’.

– Monday October 31, 18 hours: Session of ‘Family cinema’ with the american movie of Cartoon titled ‘Epic. The secret world’ (2013), by Chris Wedge, in the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’.

The synopsis of the movie is the Next: Story about the endless battle between the forces of good, responsible for maintaining life, and the forces of evil, who intend to destroy it. Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried) is a teenager trying to reconnect with her father, Professor Bomba (Jason Sudeikis), a scientist whose obsession is to discover a tiny secret society that lives in the forest. This idea to her daughter seems crazy until she, unexpectedly, is transported to that secret universe, in which a battle between the Leaf Men and the Boggans is taking place.

– Until the end of the yearthe Monday and Wednesdayof 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.: Exposition about him writer, archivist and librarian from Orihuela, Justo García Soriano (1884-1949), who gives Name to investigators room of own municipal archivein the Municipal Historical Archive of Orihuela of the Municipal Library ‘Maria Moliner’inside of the International Archives Daythe June 9.

The exhibition organized by Department of Culture this dedicated to trajectory so much professional What staff of this interesting and versatile archivist who stood out for his conservation work Y protection of documentary and artistic heritage during the outbreak of Spanish Civil War.

In the sample you can see, among other curiosities, a bag with the archivist’s original dictionary than himself called ‘Technical Analogue Dictionary of Synonyms and Related Ideas’. This filing box and its content (cards) that are part of the García archive was bequeathed by his heirs to the Orihuela Town Hall in 2005.

What novelty highlights the making of one ‘timeline’with the biographical documentationin addition to his construction sitewith the purpose of highlight to this illustrious oriolan born in La Corredera.

The motto of this edition, #SomosFiledoes reference not only to the archivists Yet the professional practice and how this influences in the own filesbut also at stories who collect the documents guarded and how they represent different communities.

In the Municipal file I know preserves a important documentation encompassing from the fourteenth century (originals) and do you copy of thirteenth century to our days: chapter minutes, key books and of their own, royal charters and provisionsworks files, stoppages, factory books, health, etc.

The date set to celebrate the International Archives Day is he June 9 since 2008 for commemorate the creation of International Council on Archives by UNESCO in 1948.

The Mayor of Culture, Mar Ezcurrawho has been accompanied for him municipal archivist Jesus Garcia Molina and the director of the Maria Moliner Library, Mari Carmen Sanchezhe has commented that “taking advantage of the fact that today, June 9, from the Department of Culture, the Municipal Historical Archive of Orihuela and the María Moliner Municipal Library we have prepared is exercise what gives us the chance of know the paper of Just Garcia Soriano in our history Y value our rich filea space that testifies the past of our town and that we incites a discover our estate Y recognize us on the history as a society.”

Also, drain he has explained that “we intend with these activities value our very rich file, promote its worth to the service of the researchthe memory and the cultureat the same time that we approach to the citizens to the documentary content Yet the work developed by the professionals that guard saying legacy».

More information: ‘María Moliner’ Municipal Library of Orihuela (tel. 965 30 28 91), on the website of the Department of Culture and on social networks, such as the Facebook of the library and that of the department itself

Contact: Department of Culture and Youth of the Orihuela City Council (calle Soleres, 6, and tel. 966 73 80 44) and Municipal Library ‘María Moliner’ of Orihuela (tel. 965 30 28 91)