Stowaway, Anna Kendrick on a mission to Mars in the trailer for the new Netflix movie

Stowaway, directed by Joe Penna, starring Anna Kendrick, will arrive next April 22 streaming on Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming platform published the official trailer of sci-fi focused on a team of astronauts on a mission to Mars.

The images of the trailer are also visible within the news. The plot of Stowaway starts from the departure of the ship, on which an extra element accidentally ended up, a mechanical engineer played by Shamier Anderson. The situation seems manageable at first, but soon the crew will realize that the oxygen it will not be enough for everyone.

In a recent promotional interview for Entertainment Weekly, Anna Kendrick defined the Stowaway set “way too realistic. It was like actually being on a spaceship. It was great. I know Joe wanted it to be.” incredibly claustrophobic, and it wasn’t difficult! “

Loading... Advertisements

Also part of the cast of the Netflix film, among others, also Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette. Even the latter, according to Anna Kendrick, contributed to creating the realistic and tense atmosphere that characterizes Stowaway. “There were times when we were about to start rolling, and Toni whispered to herself: We are in space, we are in space, we are in space “ recalled the actress. “This added that absolute touch terror and despair. “

The official synopsis of Stowaway reads: “On a mission to Mars, an unintentional stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. decrease in resources and to a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. “