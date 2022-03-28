Prevention is essential in life. In every aspect of everyday life, it is always better to be safe than sorry. When it comes to health, this saying is certainly even more valid. Knowing the right ways to protect our bodies and reduce the risk of problems and diseases can only be good for us. Therefore, inquiring and discussing with your doctor could really help and prove to be an ingenious and intelligent move.

Preventing Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline, here’s how nutrition and physical activity could help us a lot in achieving this goal

Among the diseases that many would certainly like to prevent is Alzheimer’s, often a consequence of cognitive decline. In this case, always under medical advice, of course, we could rely on some habits. Among these, we undoubtedly find nutrition. It seems, in fact, that there are some brain-friendly foods. And, in the list, we find one in particular, whose characteristics we have highlighted in our previous article. But that’s not all. Sport and physical activity in general could also be great allies of our brain, just as we explained in our previous article.

Straddling Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline may be more fun than expected by practicing a simple action that many already do unwittingly

In addition to proper and targeted nutrition to prevent this situation and physical activity that can help us, there are other actions we could take. And it is the Humanitas experts who list some fundamental ones, which could protect our brain. Of course, we already know some of them. We know well, in fact, how much learning a new language, studying or socializing can be a great help. But that’s not all. In the interview reported by Humanitas and done with Professor Maira, in fact, we note that warding off Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline could be lighter than we thought. According to the Professor, in fact, another action that we should perform (obviously together with those listed) is to laugh. And not only. It seems, in fact, that having a positive attitude and always chasing news can also be fundamental allies.

As pointed out in the interview, doing the same crossword puzzles or watching the same programs brings the brain into an almost dormant state. And, to awaken it, we should always look for new things to include in our daily life. In this way, in fact, we would help the brain to stay active. Obviously, these actions are not enough to eliminate the risks of cognitive decline. But surely these habits could help us and put them into practice, always consulting our trusted doctor first, could prove to be successful.

